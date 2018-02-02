Pizza for breakfast, anyone? Nutritionist says it’s ‘healthier’ than most cereals

While pizza can be a balanced diet by using healthier ingredients, most packaged cereals are high in calories due to artificial sweetners and colours. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images) While pizza can be a balanced diet by using healthier ingredients, most packaged cereals are high in calories due to artificial sweetners and colours. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images)

Do you love pizzas but shy away from the Italian dish because you are concerned about your health? Well, then this will make you happy. A nutritionist in the US recently said that pizza is a probably a healthier option than any of the packaged cereals! So if you feel like having a pizza for breakfast, instead of a bowl of cereals with milk, it’s okay.

According to a report by The Daily Meal, nutritionist Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN said a slice of pizza contains the same amount of calories as a bowl of cereals. “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning,” she clarified, explaining why pizza is probably a better option for breakfast.

However, there is a catch. She explained that pizza is not a healthy breakfast option as per say but given the amount of artificial sweetener added to packaged cereals, the nutrient value of the food decreases. “Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash,” the report quoted Amer.

Cold pizza, microwaved pizza, store-bought frozen pizza. It doesn’t matter what kind of pie is on your plate this morning — it’s probably a healthier breakfast than a bowl of cereal.http://t.co/5oBrjKpD9H pic.twitter.com/Gvrq0L3C7C — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 29, 2018

Recent studies done by many health websites had already warned about the high sugar contained in the US and the UK brand cereals and this post by Amer further adds to that claim.

Yup, pizza could be a more balanced meal than sugary breakfast flakes… but of course, I’m a fan of high fiber/low sugar cereal though!! http://t.co/Ue4Rk6ejpb — Chelsey Amer, RD (@ChelseyAmerRD) January 31, 2018

As the news about pizza being a healthier option spread on the Internet, and Netizens lost their calm. Many also argued that it’s all about how unhealthy cereals become with artificial colours and sweeteners than how healthy your pizza can be with more veggies and the correct amount of protein.

Yep. We’re eating pizza for breakfast. Some study somewhere said it’s okay. So, we’re eating pizza for breakfast. @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/o78aJAFxk0 — Jessica Larché (@JessicaNLarche) February 1, 2018

I support this research. 🍕 Is a slice of pizza for breakfast healthier than a bowl of cereal? http://t.co/2meEO3CGtx @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/hv08yXOmDk — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) February 1, 2018

I’m not reading any further than the headline so I can believe what I want!! #beliketrump #makebreakfastgreatagain 😂😭 http://t.co/QMeVfu0LmT — Justine Ezarik 🎉 (@ijustine) January 31, 2018

See? There is still some good news in the world. Pizza is a healthier breakfast than most cereals http://t.co/GQPp5PBNMK — Tamara Lush (@TamaraLush) January 30, 2018

Pizza is healthier than breakfast cereal and if this means I can eat more pizza I am all for it. http://t.co/o65BQotYes — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) January 29, 2018

Saw the words “pizza” and “breakfast” … you can stop talking now. I’M. IN. http://t.co/e7jYfCGDgT — Drew Walker ~ US*99 (@radiodrew) January 30, 2018

It’s not that pizza is a healthy breakfast, it’s that cereal is such crap: http://t.co/Wlh4IJ91pu — Michael Moyer (@mmoyr) January 30, 2018

Most cereal is pretty awful, nutritionally. But, pizza can be a healthy or unhealthy meal. Totally depends on the pizza. Is it whole grain? Does it have veggies on it? Are there unhealthy items on it? http://t.co/w01aYrLNkN — Nancy F Huehnergarth (@nyshepa) January 31, 2018

Apparently pizza is a healthier breakfast than most cereals. I can get on board with pizza for breakfast but it won’t go as well with my latte and won’t knock out my “go to” avocado toast. 🍕☕🥑 http://t.co/XP2NjTk46h #breakfast — Frank Gruber (@FrankGruber) January 29, 2018

