Pizza for breakfast, anyone? Nutritionist says it’s ‘healthier’ than most cereals

Nutritionist Chelsey Amer explained that pizza is not a healthy breakfast option but given the amount of artificial sweetener added to packaged cereals, the nutrient value of the food decreases.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2018 12:09 pm
pizza, pizza healthy, pizza healthier than cereals, pizza is healthy study, pizza healthy breakfast, health news, odd news, bizarre news, indian express, viral news While pizza can be a balanced diet by using healthier ingredients, most packaged cereals are high in calories due to artificial sweetners and colours. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images)
Do you love pizzas but shy away from the Italian dish because you are concerned about your health? Well, then this will make you happy. A nutritionist in the US recently said that pizza is a probably a healthier option than any of the packaged cereals! So if you feel like having a pizza for breakfast, instead of a bowl of cereals with milk, it’s okay.

According to a report by The Daily Meal, nutritionist Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN said a slice of pizza contains the same amount of calories as a bowl of cereals. “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning,” she clarified, explaining why pizza is probably a better option for breakfast.

However, there is a catch. She explained that pizza is not a healthy breakfast option as per say but given the amount of artificial sweetener added to packaged cereals, the nutrient value of the food decreases. “Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash,” the report quoted Amer.

Recent studies done by many health websites had already warned about the high sugar contained in the US and the UK brand cereals and this post by Amer further adds to that claim.

As the news about pizza being a healthier option spread on the Internet, and Netizens lost their calm. Many also argued that it’s all about how unhealthy cereals become with artificial colours and sweeteners than how healthy your pizza can be with more veggies and the correct amount of protein.

 

