Over 40 genes linked to depression identified, says a study

One can go for improved therapies targets of known antidepressant medications were enriched in the genetic findings, researchers said. (Source: Thinkstock Image) One can go for improved therapies targets of known antidepressant medications were enriched in the genetic findings, researchers said. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

Researchers have identified 44 genomic variants that have a significant association with depression, an advance that may lead to improved antidepressant medications. The study, published in the journal Nature Genetics, is the largest genome-wide association to date of genetic risk factors for major depression. Of these 44 loci, 30 are newly discovered while 14 had been identified in previous studies. In addition, the study identified 153 significant genes, and found that major depression shared six loci that are also associated with schizophrenia.

“This study is a game-changer,” said Patrick F Sullivan, a professor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the US. The results can be used for improved therapies targets of known antidepressant medications were enriched in the genetic findings, researchers said. The genetic basis of depression overlaps importantly with other psychiatric disorders like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, they said. Intriguingly, the genetic basis of depressive disorder also overlaps with that for obesity and multiple measures of sleep quality, including daytime sleepiness, insomnia and tiredness.

“We show that we all carry genetic variants for depression, but those with a higher burden are more susceptible,” said Naomi Wray, Professorial Research Fellow at the University of Queensland in Australia.“We know that many life experiences also contribute to risk of depression, but identifying the genetic factors opens new doors for research into the biological drivers,” said Wray.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App