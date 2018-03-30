Over 33,000 vaccinated against H1N1 in Maharashtra

The state has also seen 20 cases and four deaths due to the virus this year. (Representational image) The state has also seen 20 cases and four deaths due to the virus this year. (Representational image)

As many as 33,000 people across Maharashtra, 23,000 of them pregnant women and many of them diabetes patients, have been vaccinated against H1N1 virus since January this year.

The state has also seen 20 cases and four deaths due to the virus this year. One person died in Pimpri Chinchwad, while the other cases were reported from Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Nashik. “We have procured 1.25 lakh doses of H1N1 vaccine,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Last year, 42,000 people were vaccinated against the H1N1 virus, of which 27,000 were pregnant women, he said.

In 2017, there were 6,144 cases of H1N1 virus and 778 deaths across Maharashtra while in 2016, there were 82 cases of H1N1 virus and 22 deaths. “We have noted a trend where once there is an outbreak, the herd immunity against the virus lasts for more than a year. So, this year, we have seen fewer cases,” said Awate.

Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation are encouraging more people to get vaccinated against the virus. Dr Anjali Sabne, deputy medical officer of Pune Municipal Corporation, said since January this year, almost 3,500 people have been vaccinated against H1N1 virus. According to civic health officials, a total of seven cases have been found positive for the virus since January this year. While 3,324 persons with symptoms were screened, a total of 16 were given the anti-viral medication Tami flu.

The expert committee on communicable diseases has, time and again, urged people to get vaccinated against the virus. Dr Subhash Salunke, chairman of the committee, held a meeting recently with state Health Minister Dr Deepak Sawant and other officials. He urged civic bodies and municipal councils to administer the vaccine against H1N1 virus.

