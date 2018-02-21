Over 11,000 people participate in two-week Yogathon at 350 US locations

The annual event organised by the Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha (HSS) was held in 350 different locations across 27 States and was attended by 58 elected officials, including Mayors, Congressmen, Senators and State Governors. (Source: File Photo) The annual event organised by the Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha (HSS) was held in 350 different locations across 27 States and was attended by 58 elected officials, including Mayors, Congressmen, Senators and State Governors. (Source: File Photo)

More than 11,000 people participated in the annual Surya Namaskar Yogathon organised by a Hindu Sangha in the US to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind, and spirit. The annual event organised by the Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha (HSS) was held in 350 different locations across 27 States and was attended by 58 elected officials, including Mayors, Congressmen, Senators and State Governors.

Many of them acknowledged Health for Humanity Yogathon by proclaiming within their jurisdiction and by encouraging their constituents to participate in Yogathon, a media release said on Tuesday. Spread over two weeks, as many as 828,586 Surya Namaskar were performed by 11,254 participants across the US. HSS volunteers conducted a Surya Namaskar workshop at 156 locations, it said.

The HSS launched the Health for Humanity Yogathon as an annual event in 2007 to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind, and spirit.

The Surya Namaskar yoga routine integrates simple postures of well-balanced movements in ten steps with an easy breathing technique to provide immense health benefits for everyone, from beginners to yoga enthusiasts.

