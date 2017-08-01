Transgender man gives birth to son with husband in the US

Trystan Resse gave birth to a healthy baby on July 14, this year. (Source: Biff and I/ Facebook) Trystan Resse gave birth to a healthy baby on July 14, this year. (Source: Biff and I/ Facebook)

Trystan Reese, a transgender man from Portland, Oregon, US, gave birth to a baby boy last month and is on cloud nine. Resse and husband Biff Chaplow finally welcomed their first biological son on July 14, 2017, after suffering a miscarriage last year. The couple announced their pregnancy and since then has documented their journey and brought focus to many issues important in a trans-man’s pregnancy.

However, the duo is not new to fatherhood, the two proud daddies already have two adopted children.

Reese (34) was born a girl — but decided to keep a female reproductive system that would enable him to get pregnant. In March, he posted a video explaining his decision to carry a baby as a transgender man. “I’m okay with my body being a trans body. I’m okay being a man who has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby.”

To prepare his body for pregnancy, Reese stopped his hormone treatment months before. Though initially, they wanted to wait for a year after the miscarriage they realised stopping and starting testosterone would involve some risks and difficulties.

“We’ve been under medical supervision the entire time time to make it as healthy and safe as possible,” he had said to CNN earlier. After five months, Reese finally found out he was pregnant. “I was overjoyed and elated,” he said.

Though after the pregnancy announcement, the couple was bullied and slammed online, since the birth of their son Leo Murray Chaplow, a lot of people have come out in support of the new parents and they have received a lot of positive response.

“The moment he was born was just like a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life,’ Chaplow said in an interview with Fox19, sharing his joy. “Just to see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just amazing.” The couple heartbroken after Resse suffered a miscarriage at six weeks last year. After months of trying, fear an d apprehensions, the couple got lucky the second time. Resse delivered a healthy baby weighing 9.5 pounds! The couple believes that this will spread a positive message and break many myths.

They adopted Chaplow’s niece and nephew after his sister was found unfit to be their guardian. Now, with three children, the young couple is a happy and complete family and are overjoyed with everything.

