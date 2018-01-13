Omni diet is good for weight loss, but it’s not for everyone

Apart from foods, exercise is a key part of the Omni diet, which includes a detailed plan that starts with walking and works up to a full-body workout that takes 30 minutes a day. Apart from foods, exercise is a key part of the Omni diet, which includes a detailed plan that starts with walking and works up to a full-body workout that takes 30 minutes a day.

The Omni diet was created by Tana Amen, a registered nurse and nutritional consultant. While battling digestive problems, constant infections, and even thyroid cancer, Tana discovered that healthy eating was the answer. As she researched how different foods interact with the body, she discovered that a diet, primarily plant based, held the cure for her ailments and thus, the Omni diet was born. In this diet, you will eat 70 per cent plant-based foods and 30 per cent protein-rich foods. The 70 per cent whole living plant foods provide disease-fighting nutrients and the 30 per cent high-quality protein keeps the brain sharp and muscles and organs functioning at peak condition.

It is believed that this diet provides the perfect balance and optimal nutrition to support health and promote weight loss. The plan emphasises salads, cooked vegetables and vegetable juices, grass-fed meats and moderate amounts of fruit, nuts, seeds, beans and legumes.

Foods that should be strictly avoided include dairy, sugar, processed foods and grains. However, quinoa is allowed in small portions. Apart from foods, exercise is a key part of the Omni diet, which includes a detailed plan that starts with walking and works up to a full-body workout that takes 30 minutes a day.

Certain supplements are emphasised because they are known to help repair DNA, which has an anti-ageing effect. These include ginseng, magnesium, folic acid, vitamin B12, resveratrol and alpha lipoic acid. Probiotics should also be taken on a daily basis to replenish your stores of good bacteria. Along with a high intake of fibre, this supports the health of the gastrointestinal tract.

The Omni plan is effective in dropping weight because it is a plan that eliminates unhealthy sources of calories, such as sugar and refined carbs. The anti-inflammatory nature of the diet can also help reduce the risk of many health conditions.

It is also appropriate for people living with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Because the primary source of calories is plant-based foods, the diet is high in fibre and anti-oxidants, which are helpful in managing lifestyle disorders.

The diet places a heavy emphasis on nutrient-dense foods that promote good health and help you control your weight. It reduces the number of harmful environmental chemicals you are exposed to by recommending organic foods.

The Omni diet is a great option to help you lose weight, although it might be difficult to stick to it for a long-term due to the following reasons:

The organic and free-range foods advocated by the Omni diet are more expensive than regular foods. Most of the recommended recipes contain unusual and expensive ingredients. These can be easily replaced with fresh local substitutes.The plan eliminates all sugar and dairy, which is not easy for everyone to adhere to.

It limits the intake of fruit to half a cup per day and does not allow whole grains. The Omni diet seems like a great diet for those wanting to focus on eating more plants but not be completely vegetarian. The increased nutrition and anti-inflammatory effect of this diet should help people become healthier and disease free. This diet demands a lifestyle shift and goes beyond losing weight, to restoring health and well-being.

