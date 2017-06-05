Olive oil nutrient may help prevent brain cancer: Study

The oily substance — one of a group of nutrients known as fatty acids — stimulates the production of a cell molecule whose function is to prevent cancer-causing proteins from forming. (Source: File Photo) The oily substance — one of a group of nutrients known as fatty acids — stimulates the production of a cell molecule whose function is to prevent cancer-causing proteins from forming. (Source: File Photo)

A compound found in olive oil may help to prevent cancer developing in the brain, a study says.

Research into oleic acid — the primary ingredient in olive oil — has shown how it can help prevent cancer-causing genes from functioning in cells.

The oily substance — one of a group of nutrients known as fatty acids — stimulates the production of a cell molecule whose function is to prevent cancer-causing proteins from forming.

“While we cannot yet say that olive oil in the diet helps prevent brain cancer, our findings do suggest that oleic acid can support the production of tumour-suppressing molecules in cells grown in the lab,” said lead researcher Gracjan Michlewski of the University of Edinburgh in Britain.

“Further studies could help determine the role that olive oil might have in brain health,” Michlewski added.

Their findings, published in the Journal of Molecular Biology, point towards possible therapies based on the oil to prevent brain cancer from occurring.

The scientists analysed the effect of oleic acid on a cell molecule, known as miR-7, which is active in the brain and is known to suppress the formation of tumours.

They found that oleic acid prevents a cell protein, known as MSI2, from stopping production of miR-7.

In this way, the olive oil component supports the production of miR-7, which helps prevent tumours from forming, the study said.

Researchers made their discoveries in tests on human cell extracts and in living cells in the laboratory.

