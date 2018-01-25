Non-invasive energy medicine an alternative method of treatment — even for cancer

Non-invasive energy methods mobilise the body’s self-healing mechanisms. ( Source: File Photo) Non-invasive energy methods mobilise the body’s self-healing mechanisms. ( Source: File Photo)

Non-invasive energy medicine is an alternative method of even treating diseases like cancer and multiple sclerosis and does not interfere with conventional treatments in any way, one of its leading international exponents has said, adding that in tandem with conventional methods, it could be the medicine of the future. Another expert said it was just a matter of time before it becomes a household name in India.

“Energy medicine is an approach to healing that treats the electromagnetic and subtle energy patterns of the body to activate healing for both physical and emotional distress. It is gentle, non-invasive, and does not interfere with conventional treatments in any way,” Donna Eden, who for nearly four decades has been teaching people how to work with the body’s energy systems to reclaim their health and natural vitality, told IANS in an email interview.

She will be one of the lead speakers at the three-day Quantum Energy Conclave2 (QEC2), beginning on Friday at the Pyramid Valley International — India’s largest pyramid meditational centre, an hour-and-a-half’s drive from Bengaluru.

Noting that energy medicine believes that any physical, mental or behavioural problem has a counterpart in the body’s energies and can be treated at that level, she said that every conceivable health problem, psychological challenge, or dysfunctional habit can be improved if not overcome by intelligently shifting the energies in the body that are maintaining that condition.

“This extends from treating cancer or multiple sclerosis to losing weight to increasing your vitality to improving your performance at something that really matters to you. And in the process, you become more consciously, intimately, and joyfully involved in the deepest workings of your physical body, a journey that extends down to your soul,” Eden explained.

Pointing out that energy medicine is also known as complimentary healing, she said our natural capacity to heal ourselves is remarkable. For instance, the body mobilises energies that surround a wound. This is well-known, and these energies can easily be detected and measured by scientific instruments.

“But it is not just wounds. This activation of energy occurs at every level of the body — healing wounds, yes, but also healing all forms of illness and keeping us healthy. Energies surround and support every organ — the heart, the liver, the pancreas; and all the other systems — cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, reproductive.

“These energies help the organ or system to heal when illness or disease sets in. In energy medicine, energy is the medicine, and energy is also the patient. Energy heals the body by activating the body’s own natural healing resources. And the body’s energies are healed by restoring energies that have become weak, disturbed, or out of balance,” Eden said.

How does energy medicine help in overall health?

“Energy medicine provides non-invasive tools for mobilising the body’s self-healing capacities, for directing healing to specific problem areas, and for preventing illness. Energy medicine and conventional medicine can work together beautifully. I see that collaboration as the medicine of the future,” Eden said.

Pinky Daga, the curator of QEC2, described it as “India’s only conference where the greatest global minds in energy medicine will share the latest, unbelievable developments in the cutting-edge world of quantum energy medicine”, adding: “I truly believe that the speakers we have invited to the conclave are the real heroes of the energy future of the world. They are the ‘soldiers’ who are striving and innovating to make science and magic meet.”

Did she see people in India adopting the practice?

“Absolutely. Energy medicine has taken Europe by storm and it is just a matter of time before it becomes a household name in India. And, why not! Who would not want tools that can dramatically reverse adverse situations in their life — be it health-related or otherwise? The future of energy medicine is here,” Daga asserted.

Apart from Eden, the 15 speakers at the conclave will include Fred Alan Wolf who is also known as Dr. Quantum for his groundbreaking research on the relationship of quantum physics to consciousness. Not surprisingly each day will begin at 6 a.m. with an hour-long session of flute meditation only after which will breakfast be served.

Also, as part of the conclave, Aurelio, an internationally-renowned sound healer, will be conducting a Sound Immersion Session.

