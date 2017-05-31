Nestle to cut salt in Maggi noodles, soup

Photo for representation. Photo for representation.

Packaged food makers Nestle India Ltd have decided increase iron content and decrease salt in Maggi noodles. The company is a subsidiary of Swiss packaged food giants Nestle SA. It said that it made the decision in response to consumer and government pushes for healthier products. Nestle India will also decrease salt in other Maggi-branded products like Maggi Masala, seasonings and soups.

The ‘fortified’ Maggi masala noodles will be available across the country at nearly 35 lakh retail outlets in a matter of weeks. The ‘non-fortified’ noodles will be withdrawn gradually. The prices of the products will remain the same. Nestle is making the changes in salt and iron content as part of its global strategy. It means to reduce sodium, sugar and saturated fats from its products so that they appeal to larger masses. Nestle’s strategy involves cutting sodium content by 10 per cent from all Maggi-branded products by 2020. It also intends to add more vegetables and nutrient-rich ingredients.

Nestle claims that in the last 10 years, it has reduced the sodium content in all-Maggi-branded products by 32.7 per cent. Nestle India’s Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan, in a statement, said: “It is a step where we want to introduce products which offer healthier choices to our consumers as we simplify our ingredients and encourage home cooking. At the forefront of this drive is the commitment to reshape Maggi brand’s products to emphasize the use of familiar and common ingredients that people know and use for home cooking, from their own kitchen cupboard.”

Only four months prior to Nestle's move, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had set up a panel with scientific experts on "food fortification and nutrition". The panel will recommend guidelines for addressing the issue of malnutrition in India by making fortified food products available to the public. It aims to make the supply of fortified foods mandatory in government-funded schemes including mid-day meal programmes, public distribution system, and integrated child development services. The guidelines will be implemented jointly by the food regulator FSSAI and the Union Ministry for Women and Child Development.

The push for fortified foods has been seen on a global scale and international giants have expanded their portfolios to meet the requirements. Recently companies like Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc., Unilever Plc. etc have expanded their fortified products portfolios. Many countries levy heavy taxes on sugar and also cap sodium content in food products.

