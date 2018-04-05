Need MORE reasons to drink MORE WATER? Watch this video to be convinced

The right amount of water in your body regulates how you feel in a day. (Source: Ted-Ed/Facebook) The right amount of water in your body regulates how you feel in a day. (Source: Ted-Ed/Facebook)

Water is essential for survival. And while this statement needs no retelling, have you ever wondered what would happen if you didn’t drink water and why do we need water? Well, a video answers this question. It informs that our body contains water and the seemingly dry bones too have water. And while you can argue that there exists other hydraters, like tea or coffee, the video informs that water is the healthiest hydrater. Drinking water helps in cushioning, lubricating joints, regulating temperature and nourishing the brain and spinal cord.

Although the adult brain and heart contain water, it is imperative that we drink water as we lose it through breathing, bowel movements and even by breathing. It is necessary therefore that we keep ourselves hydrated. Maintaining a well hydrated system might seem difficult but if you have access to clean drinking water, then it is not that difficult. While it was generally believed that drinking eight glasses of water is healthy, the recent consensus is that water intake of an individual must be dependant on their weight and environment. Eating food items, like strawberry, cucumber, watermelon that have water can also provide valuable nutrients to the body. In case you are still finding reasons why you should drink water, take a look at the video.

