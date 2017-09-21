Navratri 2017 Special: Five fasting tips for a healthier you

Opt for nuts, dates and raisins if you have sweet cravings. (Source: File photo) Opt for nuts, dates and raisins if you have sweet cravings. (Source: File photo)

Navratri is a time synonymous with fasting and detoxification of the body, a ritual observed to get closer to god but most people make the mistake of turning it into a feast with deep-fried snacks and sweets in the name of tradition. Hence, the post-Navratri weight gain. If you are one of those who always complain about putting on a few inches around your waist every year after the festival then it’s about time you remind yourself that the nine days are all about giving up life’s pleasure.

“People often make a huge mistake by eating a big meal at the start of the day. While you are fasting, you should have small meals unless you are observing nirjala fast (fasting without even drinking water)”, says Dr Loveneet Batra, nutrionist at Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Dr Batra further explains, “The idea is to detox the body, to give it some rest. So, if you keep eating fast food, that (detoxification) won’t happen. Hence, stick to real food, which is natural in its form.”

Need help on how to go about it? Here are a few other tips from the expert dietician:

1) Start your day with something hydrating like coconut water, milk or plain water. This should be followed by yoghurt or fruits for breakfast.

2) After 2 to 3 hours, have a small snack but avoid packaged food. Stick to real food like fruits, makhana, youghurt and milk. Also, eat small portions of food at a time, like every hour or so. And avoid eating very complex food, because if you really want to detoxify your body, you should eat food in its natural form.

3) People also tend to over drink tea or coffee during a fast. But what they don’t know is that too much caffeine can stress the body, so avoid having tea and coffee as much as you can.

4) It’s important not to binge. Instead, have a wholesome and nutritious meal like sama rice with dahi or vegetables like pumpkin and sweet potato.

5) It’s important to avoid sugar. Go for healthier alternatives like nuts and raisins if you have sweet cravings. But club it with a protein so that there is no rebound hunger.

