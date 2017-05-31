Munching on these dry fruits can help you stay fit!

Keep munching dryfruits! ( Source: ThinkStocK Images) Keep munching dryfruits! ( Source: ThinkStocK Images)

Treat yourself to dry fruits like apricots, walnuts and pistachios to be healthy.

Purba Kalita, co-founder, SaleBhai.com, an online marketplace for regional sweets and handicrafts, and Priyatama Srivastava, dietician at UrbanClap, a mobile services marketplace, suggest a list of dry fruits you can consume:

Almonds: It is a healthy substitute for conventional snacking options, which are generally high in sugar, and can be enjoyed anytime. Almonds are rich in anti-oxidants and have zero cholesterol. They are known to provide relief from constipation, respiratory issues and heart disorders, besides being great for hair, skin, and teeth.

Cashews: These nuts are loaded with health benefits and are a rich source of Vitamins E and B6. What’s more? They can also be used to bring a rich texture and flavour to various dishes.

Raisins: Raisins are made from dehydrated grapes and are used in both sweet and savoury food preparations. They are good for health and have been known to reduce acidity and aid in digestion.

Walnuts: This shelled nutty delight is extremely nutritious. It is loaded with vital Omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibres, proteins, anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Pistachios: Pistachios are good for the heart as they help in lowering bad cholesterol level. They also help prevent diabetes and boost immunity.

Dates: They are used in different types of sweet dishes and can also be consumed on their own. The dry fruit is rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, and natural sugar and is believed to provide relief from constipation, apart from treating anaemia.

Apricots: Apricots have 47 per cent of your daily Vitamin A needs in a single serving and are a good source of potassium, Vitamin E and copper. Vitamin E, like all anti-oxidant vitamins (A and C), is vital in protecting the cells from damage caused by free radicals. This is especially important in the summer months when the sun is at its strongest. It contributes to healthy skin, eyes and immune system.

