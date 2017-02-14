Mumbai Paper Clip: 67 per cent pregnant construction workers suffer from fatigue, says experts

It was found that 22 per cent the women interviewed worked during their pregnancy period. It was found that 22 per cent the women interviewed worked during their pregnancy period.

OF THE estimated 30 million construction workers in India, 51 per cent are women. A study has been conducted by the Manchester-based People’s Open Access Education Initiative to collect information on health access and challenges of pregnant women living on construction sites in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. The participants were pregnant women living on construction sites, and were recruited from 13 construction sites across Mumbai. It was found that 22 per cent the women interviewed worked during their pregnancy period. With the majority of these women in the reproductive age group, it is common that the hard work, poor living conditions and the demands of childbearing leave them in poor health.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The study found that 67 per cent of the women suffered from fatigue while others were found suffering from health issues such as night blindness, blurred vision and vaginal bleeding. Poverty was cited to be the main factor, along with providing food for their husbands, for such women to work in such fragile health conditions, such as during pregnancy.

In the survey, a total of 72 pregnant women were interviewed. The average age of respondents was found to be 22 years. A total of 76 per cent of these women had utilised the health facilities for their antenatal checkups (ANC) with majority (65 per cent) utilising private health facilities. 16 pregnant women were found to be working at the time of data collection. It was mentioned that the women tend to work till seventh month of pregnancy.