Modi ministry’s advice to pregnant women: Avoid meat, say no to sex and have only pure thoughts

In the run-up to International Day for Yoga on June 21, India’s minister of state for Ayush, Shripad Naik released a booklet called Mother and Child Care. In a country where 26 million babies are born each year, the ministry’s prescription to pregnant women as mentioned in the handout is to avoid meat, say no to sex after conception and have only spiritual thoughts to have a healthy child.
Reportedly been compiled by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, the booklet’s other weird suggestions include hanging good and beautiful pictures in the bedroom and abstaining from attachment, and hatred.
According to a Hindustan Times report, senior gynaecologist and obstetrician with the Apollo Healthcare Group, Dr Malavika Sabharwal contradicted the advice saying, “The advice is unscientific. Protein-deficiency malnutrition and anaemia are health concerns for pregnant women and meats are a great source of both protein and iron, which is better absorbed from animal sources than plant sources.”
“Pregnant women need to be happy and instead of being prescriptive about what they should think and do to be happy, we must urge them to do things they enjoy and strongly advise the family be to supportive,” she added.
As far as sex is concerned caution is advised during the first trimester. However, if the pregnancy is normal, there is no need for abstinence.
This is not the first time weird suggestions have been made. Last month, Garbhvigyan Anusandhan Kendra, a Jamnagar-based antenatal care centre came into the limelight for advising couples to conceive a child by having sex on auspicious days and abstinence after conception.
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:03 pmi dont know who the writer is.... but this is the same advise given by all elders in the house. so there is nothing weird about it... its what generations have advised. if u ever get a chance talk to your mom on this.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:00 pmi dont know who the writer is.... but this is the same advise given by all elders in the house. so there is nothing weird about it... its what generations have advised. if u ever get a chance talk to your mom on this.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 4:58 pmThis is more of the Hindu BJP speak with no scientific evidence to back these ridiculous things. First pregnant women need protein from meat to have a healthy baby. Animal protein is the best source. As long as the woman has no health issues is not a problem for the woman or the child. This bunch of religious zealots need to stop the faith based health requests!Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 4:56 pmBewkkof author. What is weird in it?Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 4:37 pmwhat advice would you give to a female pregnant cat..does she not lay 4 -5 kittens in one go..Reply
