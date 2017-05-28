Menstrual Hygiene Day 2017: This video tells you everything you need to know about menstruation

Menstruation, though a natural process, has several myths surrounding it. (Source: TED-Ed/Youtube) Menstruation, though a natural process, has several myths surrounding it. (Source: TED-Ed/Youtube)

Menstruation, though a perfectly natural process, is still surrounded by innumerable myths and misinformation. The taboos harboured by society with respect to menstruation are no secret, and neither are the restrictions imposed on women when they are menstruating. From being disallowed from entering temples to being told not to touch pickles, women have to go through a lot for something that is perfectly natural.

It is no surprise then that women often find themselves asking aloud the significance and the need for the process, uncomfortable and painful that it is. The question becomes all the more important because all animals do not menstruate. Among mammals, only monkeys, apes, bats, humans and perhaps elephant shrews menstruate.

This educational video by TED-ed attempts to answers these countless questions. With pictorial representation, the video demonstrates the process, and tries to break it down for clear understanding.

Menstruation, albeit a painful process, is essential for the well-being of the female body. It is common knowledge that one of the primary functions of menstruation is pregnancy, but, as the video mentions and subsequently explains, it also helps in nurturing the female body after pregnancy and for all those times when ovulation does not lead to a healthy pregnancy. Every time ovulation does not lead to pregnancy, it is the process of menstruation that helps the body to recover itself. It helps in removing the endometrium lining, unfertilised egg and the sick or dying embryos which might lead to complications or health scare later.

Watch the video here.

