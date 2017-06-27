Make Avola almonds your dietary supplement

Avola almonds are bigger in size from the normal variety and are usually used in pastries. (Source: File photo) Avola almonds are bigger in size from the normal variety and are usually used in pastries. (Source: File photo)

From its super food properties to its sustainability, Avola almond can help in filling the lost protein and fiber in your body to the fitter you.

Avola almonds are bigger in size from the normal variety and are usually used in pastries.

Femalefirst.co.uk listed down the benefits of Avola almonds and why one should take it on daily basis:

* Three times more antioxidant content: Avola almonds have three times more polyphenol content than Californian almonds. Polyphenol is an antioxidant said to prevent degenerative diseases such as cancer, making it a superfood nut.

* Most sustainable nut in the world: The water used to grow avola almonds is natural rain water making them the most sustainable nut in the world. Good for you and the environment.

* Chemical-free and highest concentration of nutrients per gram than any other nut: The nut’s natural hard casing protects it from the elements, ensuring it is not penetrated by any chemicals and also retains nutrients making the avola crop very nutrient rich, which keeps you healthy.

* Natural source of protein: Avola almonds are a great way to get your protein hit from a natural source and they are also low in saturated fat.

* Contains complexion boosting Vitamin E: From combatting signs of ageing to boosting immunity, Vitamin E has many antioxidant properties and are packed into avola almonds. Vitamin E also promotes good circulation, regulates blood sugar, keeps your heart healthy, and protects against certain cancers.

* Power-packed with minerals: Potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, and iron are all found in avola almonds and magnesium is the most represented mineral in the nut, which keeps your heart healthy and aids metabolism for weight loss.

* Good source of fibre: The nuts are a fantastic source of fibre to help maintain a healthy weight and lower cholesterol levels.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App