Kareena Kapoor Khan: Nimbu paani with black salt and sugar helped me fight morning sickness

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes staying fit requires a lot of dedication, hard work, and motivation. (Source: Instagram/therealkareenakapoor) Kareena Kapoor Khan believes staying fit requires a lot of dedication, hard work, and motivation. (Source: Instagram/therealkareenakapoor)

Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan divulged her secrets on how to shed post-pregnancy weight. The proud mother of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, in a casual Facebook Live chat with her dietitian and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spoke about her mission to lose weight, but without compromising on health. She also revealed how she ate every 2-3 hours during her pregnancy to keep fit. Now, the duo is back with another live session and it looks like they still believe in the same diet mantra.

Diwekar says, “Post-pregnancy, eating every 2 hours is important as you need a constant supply of glucose to the brain to stay calm, reasonable and cheerful. The trick is to eat your food and add a little bit of jaiphal (nutmeg) to your cup of milk as it calms your nerves and helps you sleep,” to which Kareena adds, “I remember having nutmeg during bedtime.”

Kareena also gave out a lot of useful tips to pregnant women, especially on how to deal with morning sickness. “I used to eat every 2 hours and have nimbu paani with black salt and sugar or buttermilk with a pinch of hing.”

“Never have chai or coffee on an empty stomach. Eat a banana or any other seasonal fruit like mangoes, jamun (black plum) and lychee. People are rushing to buy expensive fruits and spending thousands… rather eat one mango. What’s the use when you are not even losing weight,” she says.

She also spoke about her glowing skin: “Skin is related to the gut and food. If you eat right and the right amount of food, the food combination is completely related to your skin.” The idea is to first correct the diet as the gut bacteria thrives on the food you eat.

Other topics of discussion were hair fall during pregnancy and how to get rid of stretch marks.

Watch the video here:

Are you inspired?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd