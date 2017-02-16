Here’s why celebrity dietitian Rujuta Diwekar thinks you should have kulith, or horse gram

Rujuta Diwekar shares the diet secrets of kulith. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Facebook) Rujuta Diwekar shares the diet secrets of kulith. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Facebook)

Kareena Kapoor Khan not only took the nation by a storm when she flaunted her baby bump like a diva, but she is creating a buzz for sharing diet tips to lose the post-pregnancy weight as well. Teaming up with her dietitian and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the 36-year-old actress spilled secrets of how she enjoyed her maternity in a casual Facebook Live session. Revealing how she put on a whopping 18kg, while carrying her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, she said she “ate it all” during her pregnancy but is now on a quest to lose the flab.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan divulges secrets on how to shed post-pregnancy weight

After the viral live video, Diwekar took to Facebook to disclose that “the super pulses for super health” are kulith. “The secret to a complete meal, healthy soil and glowing skin lies in kulith — these undervalued assets in our kitchen – the dals, legumes and pulses,” she wrote, adding, “This is what Kareena was talking about in the live chat yesterday too.”

ALSO READ | 5 tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy and post-pregnancy diet

Kulith or horse gram — “the indigenous pulse that is native to the high Himalayas as well as the coast” — could well be the answer to your weight loss quest, she added. Pulses have always been special ingredients in the Indian traditional diet — from chole and sambhar to black dal and mangda. Not just that, from making Kollu, eaten with rasam and Idlis in the South to mouth watering Usal and Pithla in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, to Khichadi in Himachal, it is consumed pan India, Diwekar’s health book says. Not only does it help shed weight but is of great importance to the marginalised and malnourished too.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Here are five smashing traits of kulith that you must know:

Versatile properties

Cost effective: It is a food for all age groups. Each and every part of the pulse can be used.

The mother pulse: Easy to cultivate, it also gives back by enriching the soil and your body.

Wholesome meal: Apart from protein, it is a good source of minerals such as calcium, iron and zinc. It keeps you young, vibrant and beautiful.

How it counters obesity

5-step action plan: Lowers cholesterol, promotes fat loss, controls blood sugar, promotes lean body and improves compliance to exercise.

How it counters malnutrition

5-step action plan: Promotes growth, produces energy, improves immunity, reduces fatigue and improves memory.

Beauty benefits

4-core pointers: Prevents dark circles, prevents stretch marks and wrinkles, promotes a toned body and soft supple skin.

Protection against diseases

With its excellent nutrient profile and plenty of antioxidants, it protects you against kidney stones and gall stones and also prevents lifestyle disorders. It has the potential to fight hunger, anemia, growth retardation, maternal mortality, fetal and infant abnormalities of the malnourished population.

Not just beneficial, it is economical for the whole family. A family of four can be fed a wholesome meal for just Rs 6 using kulith, a good and healthier alternative to the currently expensive moong and toor dal.

Read Diwekar’s original post on Facebook here:



Also see, the Facebook Live chat here:



© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd