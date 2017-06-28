IVF babies have same cognitive skills as naturally-born babies: Study

The new study conducted by city-based Indira IVF also states that in many cases babies born through IVF are more brainy and smart. (Source: File photo) The new study conducted by city-based Indira IVF also states that in many cases babies born through IVF are more brainy and smart. (Source: File photo)

Babies conceived from artificial methods such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) have the same cognitive skills as the babies conceived naturally, revealed a study on Tuesday, contradicting earlier theories that babies born from artificial methods have intellectual impairment.

The new study conducted by city-based Indira IVF also states that in many cases babies born through IVF are more brainy and smart. The study states that according to the earlier theories, due to the variations in Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and IVF, the procedures were linked to increased risk of prematurity and higher twin rates.

“However, due to the advancement in technology such defects have reduced to a great extent,” said the study.

“Over time, the technology has improved significantly and even multiple pregnancies have reduced drastically. Multiple pregnancies can at times carry associated risks like premature delivery and thus low birth weight leading to further developmental problems. But, with advanced techniques, now chances of singletons are more thus, a child gets better nutrition and is born with healthier birth weight,” said Sagarika Aggarwal, an IVF expert with Indira IVF Hospital, and part of the study conducting team.

The study also stated that due to the advancement of IVF a wider range of infertility problems have been resolved. “In the study it has been clearly found that in early years the IVF-conceived children actually scored higher on the tests.”

According to the study, IVF is also more advisable for young women who have fertility issues as the quality of eggs is better which ensures a healthy child than a procedure done on an older woman. Ever since the birth of the first IVF child Louise Brown in England approximately 40 years ago, an estimated 5 million children have been born worldwide through IVF and other related ART procedures.