On Ferdinand Monoyer’s 181st birthday, here are 20 interesting facts about eyes you probably do not know

Human eyes are complex and fascinating. We perceive the entire world through our eyes, and they are often considered as the window to the soul. But they are also susceptible to different ailments, and can often get damaged. In this regard we have a lot to thank French ophthalmologist Ferdinand Monoyer for.

Born on May 9, 1836, Monoyer is known for introducing dioptre in 1872, and inventing the Monoyer chart to test the accuracy of vision.

In his honour, we list out 20 interesting facts you probably did not know about your eyes.

* Being nearsighted or farsighted depends on the length of your eye. People who are nearsighted have longer eyeballs and those who are farsighted have shorter ones.

* Researchers from the University of Copenhagen discovered that all people with blue eyes all share a common ancestor. Apparently several years ago, a genetic mutation led people to develop blue eyes.

* There are a few people who have a fear of eyes. The condition is known as ommatophobia.

* The way our eyes are structured causes us to perceive things as upside down. It is the brain that corrects the vision.

* It maybe difficult to believe but your eyes can get sunburned. It happens over a prolong period of time, and can be prevented by wearing sunglasses.

* We blink about 28,000 times every day.

* Blinking removes any dirt that is on our eye’s surface by spreading tears over them. The tears help moisten and lubricate the eyes.

* An eye exam can often detect diabetes. Type 2 diabetes are usually symptom-free, and those who suffer from it often times remain unaware of it. However, this type of diabetes can be detected during eye exams as they reveal small haemorrhages from leaking blood vessels at the back of the eye.

* The human eye is capable of detecting over 10 million different colours.

* Eyes heal very quickly. With proper care, it only takes about 48 hours for the eye to repair a corneal scratch.

* Eyeballs do not grow in size, but remain the same from birth to death.

* 80 per cent of vision problems all across the world are avoidable or even curable.

* Dogs comprehends visual cues from humans by looking at their eyes.

* Newborns do not produce tears. In spite of their crying sounds; babies tears don’t begin to flow until they’re around 4 to 13 weeks old.

* An eyeball, on an average is about an inch in diameter and weighs around 0.25 ounces.

* Some people are born with two differently coloured eyes. The condition is known as heterochromia.

* Eyes are made up of more than two million working parts to make them fully functional.

* People could see initially and later became blind can still see things in their dreams. However those who are born blind cannot see anything in their dreams.

* In spite of all the progressive technologies, doctors are yet to find a way to transplant eyeballs.

* Suffering from cataracts is an eventuality you cannot escape. The average age people first get cataracts is around 70 years old.

