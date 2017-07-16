11 hygiene tips for women before going on a date

Scrubbing your body is as important in monsoon as in other weathers. (Source: File Photo) Scrubbing your body is as important in monsoon as in other weathers. (Source: File Photo)

If you get drenched in rain, take a shower afterwards before getting ready for a date. This will help to prevent any possible infection, say experts.

Aashmeen Munjal, beauty and make-up expert, and Ridhi Arya, Dermatologist, Me clinic, have shared tips on how to maintain hygiene during monsoon season:

* Shower after shower: In case you get caught up and drenched in rain, always take a shower afterwards before getting all dolled up to prevent any possible infection and monsoon related diseases.

* Hair: The season and the drizzle apart from making your hair frizzy, affects the hair health badly owing to the pollutants present in rainwater. Always wash your hair if they get wet and conditioning is a must. Also, oil your hair weekly to maintain a healthy scalp.

* Scrubbing: Scrubbing your body is as important in monsoon as in other weathers.

* Blot: The T-zone area, that is the forehead, nose, mouth and chin tends to get oily and sticky when you sweat and look tired. Always keep a tissue paper or a blotting paper with you and dab the excess oil away.

* Nails: Nails often get less attention in terms of hygiene in monsoon but long and unattended nails could become storehouse of dirt and bacteria and improper trimming may lead to ingrown toenails. Always trim your nails shapely and avoid cutting them too deep to save harm to your skin.

* Sanitise: Catching cold is very likely in this season, you must keep a sanitiser handy always and use regularly since micro-organisms are susceptible to grow in the rainy season.

* Watch while you walk: Try to avoid stepping into puddles and walking in rain altogether to save your feet from fungal diseases. Wash your feet afterwards and dry them as soon as you can.

* Pedicure: Always visit a salon which maintains cleanliness in all aspects including the tools and the products used for the treatment as these could cause fungal and bacterial infections. If you want a more pocket-friendly and a safer care routine, you could opt for home treatments. Dip your feet in lukewarm water with a drop or two of an anti-septic liquid in it for about 10-15 minutes and moisturise them after patting dry.

* Footwear: Sprinkle some talcum powder in your footwear to avoid infections.

* Clothes: Always wear a clean set of clothes since dirty clothes are a source of contamination and may lead to skin disorders when worn unclean. Similarly, wear a pair of clean socks daily.

* Body odour: Monsoon causes humidity after rain which leads to sweating. Thus, use anti-perspirant lotions and deodorant. Do not reserve your good perfumes for peak summer.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App