From hydration to boosting heart health; here’s why you should eat more watermelon this summer

Once the sweltering heat sweeps in, one mostly settles for fizzy drinks and sugar-loaded, over-the-counter beverages to quench the thirst. While nimboo pani is always encouraged, it is rare that people would actually carry it around with them. If you are one of those who is constantly on the run, then make it a point to pick healthier alternatives and include something in your diet, once a day, which can help keep your body cool. One such choice can be the humble watermelon.

The seasonal fruit of summers, is not only accessible and inexpensive, but loaded with health benefits as well. Dietician Apoorva Saini of Santoshiarogyam Diet E Clinic, and Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, senior consultant, nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals share reasons with us for the need to add watermelon to our regular diet.

Keeps the skin and hair healthy

* It is rich in Vitamin A and Beta-Carotene levels, which makes it good for the skin and hair.

* Watermelon has high levels of lycopene, which has anti-aging properties that help you give a youthful glow.

It helps prevent cancer

Lycopene, present in watermelon, is a phytonutrient and is therefore rich in anti-oxidants. These help in preventing cancer. Some studies have shown that lycopene reduces cancer risk by lowering insulin-like growth factor, a protein involved in cell division.

Keeps you well hydrated

Watermelon has 92 per cent water composition, which in turn helps you to stay hydrated. A good amount of water composition combined with fibre will help you feel full.

Boosts heart health

Heart diseases are one of the largest killers and reducing the cholesterol levels and blood pressure can help lower heart diseases. Lycopene helps in lowering both and also prevents oxidative damage to cholesterol.

Keeps the blood pressure normal while working out

Citrulline, an amino acid present in watermelon produces nitric oxide that helps in expanding the blood vessels. This does not let the blood pressure hike up suddenly and maintains a normal flow. Thus, watermelon juice can be a wise choice while working out.

Good for post-menopausal women

Lycopene helps reduce the stiffness and thickness of artery walls in post-menopausal women.

