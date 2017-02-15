Hugh Jackman advises fans to wear sunscreen after skin cancer scare; here’s why you should listen

Wearing sunscreen is the best way to stay safe from skin cancer. (Source: File Photo) Wearing sunscreen is the best way to stay safe from skin cancer. (Source: File Photo)

The battle against skin cancer seems to be unending for Hugh Jackman as the “Wolverine” star recently opened up about his treatment for basal cell carcinoma. With a bandage over his nose, the 48-year-old posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he’s going under the knife for the most common form of skin cancer.

“Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen,” Jackman posted alongside the photo. This isn’t the first time that he has been affected by the disease. The Sydney-born actor also shared posts about other basal cell carcinomas that were removed from his body earlier, starting in 2013.

ALSO READ | Wolverine Hugh Jackman undergoes sixth surgery for cancer, see pic

“Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular check-ups,” he had warned his fans last year through his Instagram post.

Triggered by long-term or intense exposure to sun, basal cell carcinoma (BCC) has affected over 4 million people in the US. The disease mostly affects bare body parts that are more susceptible to sun rays like the face, ears, nose, neck, shoulders, or back. It is more prevalent in fair-skinned or light-haired people. Born and brought up in Australia, Jackman’s early life is also one of the pivotal reasons. Research says that the danger of skin cancer in Australia is 2-3 higher than that in the US.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Wearing sunscreen is the best way to stay safe from the disease. Most people think that sunscreens offer protection only against tanning, but sunscreens are equally effective for skin burns, photoageing, wrinkling pigmentation problems, etc., and in extreme cases, even skin cancer. A sunscreen that provides protection from both ultraviolet A and B rays of the sun is the best. Read these tips from Delhi-based renowned dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj to pick the right sunscreen for your skin type:

First thing for your skin

Make sure that the sunscreen is the first thing you apply on to your skin. It will also act as a block for the UV rays. Apply your day cream over that, then a foundation or BB cream.

Use a waterproof sunscreen

Go for a 30 SPF (sun protection factor) to protect yourself from the sun’s harsh UVA and UVB rays.

Change it quickly

Make sure that you change the brand of sunscreen every six months to ensure the best protection for your skin. Moreover, it helps your skin to not be immune to any particular kind/brand/content.

What works for your skin type

For oily skin: Use a gel-based sunscreen.

For dry skin: Use a sunscreen moisturiser with matte-finish, especially if you intend to put make-up. A cream-based that does not leave a residual layer also works.

For sensitive skin: Consult your dermatologist for the right kind of sunscreen.

The only reassuring thing to learn about the disease is that it is not fatal and it does not spread to other parts of the body. However, leaving it untreated for a long time can make things ugly and the affected person would need an extensive surgery.

How the SPF works

Higher the SPF, the more effective it is likely to be. The SPF matters only when the wearer is exposed to the sun continuously for long hours. For most Indian skins, SPF 26 and above is sufficient. But, be it SPF 26 or SPF 50, both need to be reapplied after three hours when you’re continuously under the sun. Keep your sunscreen bottle with you at all times.

Health issues

Do you think sunscreens can be allergic? Don’t worry, sunscreens did contain PABA, or para-aminobenzoic acid, a nutrient that could result in some allergic reactions before 2003. But, nowadays, sunscreens rarely contain any PABA. So, rest assured and lather up! Also, sunscreens do not lead to vitamin D deficiency and it has been scientifically proven.

Cost doesn’t matter

Expensive bottles of sunscreen are not more effective. While purchasing a bottle, make sure than the contents should clock both UVA and UVB rays. What actually matters is that you should apply the suncreen 10-15 minutes before going in the sun, and then reapply it every three hours.

Apply sunscreen while going out into the sun, and then wash yourself once you’re back indoors!

Read Jackman’s words of caution in his Instagram posts:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd