How to lose weight with these 10 high-protein foods

How to lose weight: Intake of protein not only keeps a check on the hunger pangs but also helps you to maintain muscular strength. (Source: Pixabay) How to lose weight: Intake of protein not only keeps a check on the hunger pangs but also helps you to maintain muscular strength. (Source: Pixabay)

A well-balanced diet is fundamental and necessary to have a great body. And among other nutrients, protein is most required by the body in order to build a healthy and lean body. Intake of protein not only keeps a check on the hunger pangs but also helps you to maintain muscular strength. But in case you are confused what to read, well do not worry. We bring to you a list of foods which will provide you with energy and if accompanied by solid exercise, will you help transform your body.

Almonds

How to lose weight: Replace your evening junk with almonds. (Source: Thinkstock mages) How to lose weight: Replace your evening junk with almonds. (Source: Thinkstock mages)

Evenings are generally the time when one tends to eat junk. If you too are prone to it then try replacing it with almonds. Each almond adds 1.3g of protein to your diet and keeps you fill while helping you lose weight.

Broccolli

How to lose weight: Broccoli serves as a great source of protein as well as vitamin B1, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium. (Source: Thinkstock Images) How to lose weight: Broccoli serves as a great source of protein as well as vitamin B1, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The advantages of green vegetables are hidden from none. And among the rest, broccoli serves as a great source of protein as well as vitamin B1, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium.

Chickpeas

How to lose weight: Chickpeas have very high-fibre content. (Source: Thinkstock Images) How to lose weight: Chickpeas have very high-fibre content. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Legumes like chickpeas are a great source of protein. Because of their high-fibre content they also help in fat loss.

Eggs

How to lose weight: Eggs help in managing weight. (Source: Pixabay) How to lose weight: Eggs help in managing weight. (Source: Pixabay)

The benefits of eggs are several. A single egg has about 6g of protein and is rich in vitamin B12, iodine, selenium and vitamin B2 (riboflavin). It also helps a lot in managing weight.

Coconut

How to lose weight: Coconut also protects the liver. (Source: Thinkstock Images) How to lose weight: Coconut also protects the liver. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Coconut is also a great source of protein and being high in threonine, an amino acid, it also protects the liver.

Cottage cheese

How to lose weight: Around 100g of paneer contains 11g of protein. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) How to lose weight: Around 100g of paneer contains 11g of protein. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Vegetarians might not have chicken but they do have cottage cheese, or paneer, as the alternative. And to make things even better, they are healthy too. They are a rich source of protein. Around 100g of paneer contains 11g of protein.

Milk

How to lose weight: One glass of milk is 8g of protein. (Source: Thinkstock Images) How to lose weight: One glass of milk is 8g of protein. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

You might like or dislike drinking milk but there is no denying that it is a great source of animal protein. If you drink one glass of milk, it will contribute approximately 8g of protein to your diet.

Lentils

How to lose weight: One cup of lentils contains 18g of protein. (Source: Pixabay) How to lose weight: One cup of lentils contains 18g of protein. (Source: Pixabay)

Lentils are an excellent source of dietary fibre and have low calories. They are not only rich in minerals like iron and magnesium, but are also packed with proteins. One cup of lentils contains 18g of protein.

Peanut Butter

How to lose weight: Peanut butter keeps you full for a long time. (Source: Thinkstock Images) How to lose weight: Peanut butter keeps you full for a long time. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

One might believe that peanut butter has high-calorie content but it has its advantages as well. It keeps you full for a longer period of time and helps you stay away from eating junk. It is also rich in protein.

Green peas

How to lose weight: Peas are a good source of dietary fibre. How to lose weight: Peas are a good source of dietary fibre.

Green peas are a great source of manganese, vitamin B1, Vitamin K and dietary fibre. It is also a great source of protein, and one cup of peas has about 10g of plant-based protein.

