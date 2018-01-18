From losing weight to anti-ageing, why you should eat more of ‘Til ke laddoos’

Sesame seed laddoos are rich in zinc, which promotes collagen building and thus helps in anti-ageing and skin toning. Sesame seed laddoos are rich in zinc, which promotes collagen building and thus helps in anti-ageing and skin toning.

Sweets have their own comforting taste during winters. Whether it is biting into a mushy gulab jamun or enjoying the richness of hot gajar ka halwa, winter desserts hold a special place in the culinary world and in our hearts. However, as delectable as the sweets may be, it is important to keep a check on the health metre and make sure that whatever you’re intaking in a substantial quantity is not harming your body.

One such dessert that is both tasty and nutritious is Sesame seed laddoos, popularly known as ‘Til ke laddoo’ which is a winter staple.

Here are a few reasons why you should eat a lot of laddoos this winter as advised by Dietician Apoorva Saini of Santoshiarogyam Diet E Clinic and Dr Sakshi Chopra, bariatric nutritionist, Jaypee Hospital.

* Weight loss doesn’t always involve going on a hunger strike. Eating sesame seed laddoos can also help you reduce weight easily as sesame seeds have fat-burning properties that help in body toning, as per Saini.

* They are rich in zinc, which promotes collagen building and thus helps in anti-ageing and skin toning.

* Sesame is good for post-menopausal women as the phytonutrients in it regulate and balance the hormonal imbalances.

* The high anti-oxidant content helps prevent cancer and boosts immunity by eradicating free radicals from the body.

* The laddoos are super rich in fibre, which improves blood cholesterol and thus helps control hypertension.

* If you’re looking for a healthy fat option, these laddoos are it.

* The iron-rich content along with jaggery is beneficial for anaemic women, pregnant women and adolescent girls, according to Dr Chopra.

* Micro-nutrients present in sesame like copper are good for rheumatoid and arthritis. They are also packed with calcium and should be eaten by osteoporosis patients.

Though both the black and white sesame seeds have almost the same composition, the black is a tad bit higher in fibre.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd