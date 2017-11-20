How to avoid germs in public washroom

Hand sanitizer and wipes are a must-have in your bag if you are often on public transit. (Source: File Photo) Hand sanitizer and wipes are a must-have in your bag if you are often on public transit. (Source: File Photo)

While travelling people often use the public toilet. And while it is convenient, using a public toilet also increases the chance of getting infections. But it can be avoided if you are a bit careful and follow some steps. Vikas Bagaria, founder of PeeSafe, and Renu Malik, gynaecologist at Radix Health Care, have given a few inputs:

* Urination devices: Waterproof funnel like devices, which are generally designed for women to help them urinate while standing.

* Toilet seat sanitizer: Finding a clean and sanitized toilet while travelling is a daunting task for everyone. Using public or common washrooms is the major cause of increasing urine infection— UTI among Indians. Always carry and use toilet seat sanitizer sprays to avoid such infections.

* Toilet powder: The powder helps control pests and reduce odours.

* Hand sanitizer and wipes: A must-have in your bag if you are often on public transit. Contact with unseen germs on the go is unavoidable. Always keep a hand sanitizer and a few wet wipes handy.

