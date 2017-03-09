Here’s how to celebrate this Holi in a healthy way

Gujiya and papri among a dozen other dishes are a must, but you must maintain the calorie consumption. (Source: Thinkstock images) Gujiya and papri among a dozen other dishes are a must, but you must maintain the calorie consumption. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Don’t make Holi an excuse to binge on unhealthy calories and accumulate health risks. Go for detox and ditch too much of sweets, says an expert.

Sonia Narang, Nutrition Expert, Oriflame India, shares some tips that can help you to eat right on this Holi.

* Eat right and combat overeating. Gujiya and papri among a dozen other dishes are a must, but you must maintain the calorie consumption. For instance, take a spoonful instead of a full serving.

* You can increase water intake and salads to curb your appetite. Drink at least eight glasses of water for keeping your body hydrated. Try to stay away from drinks such as thandai and other alcoholic beverages.

* Plan your meal in such a way that one special meal of the day should most likely be lunch, so that day activities and movements can burn the extra amount of calories. Try keeping your breakfast light and healthy while dinner should be as light as possible to manage the intake of calories.

* Don’t neglect your exercise routine, keep your body active and compensate for the extra calories that are consumed.

* Try some healthy snacks like roasted hare kabab, grilled paneer tikka, rawa idli, broccoli and lentil chaat.

* Make a smoothie of strawberries, raspberries, apple, grapes and fresh ripened tomatoes. Add a little water and serve chilled.