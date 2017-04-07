World Health Day 2017: Helplines across India that will help you fight depression

This year, the United Nations’ World Health Organisation has focused on the theme Depression: Let’s Talk and it involves reaching out to those affected by depression and helping them to seek assistance. (Source: File Photo) This year, the United Nations’ World Health Organisation has focused on the theme Depression: Let’s Talk and it involves reaching out to those affected by depression and helping them to seek assistance. (Source: File Photo)

People across the world will come together to commemorate World Health Day on April 7. This year, the United Nations’ World Health Organisation has focused on the theme Depression: Let’s Talk and it involves reaching out to those affected by depression and helping them to seek assistance. There are a number of helplines across India that renders support to people who are looking for assistance and help. According to the latest estimates by WHO, there has been an alarming 18 per cent increase in the number of people battling depression between the years 2005 to 2015 — that makes for about 300 million people.

These helplines ensure anonymity and are often operated by trained counsellors and psychologists. According to one of the counsellors available at the other end of Mumbai’s iCALL helpline, there are in fact, people who reach out to them looking for help. Mostly of the age group of 15-30, these people discuss academics, relationships with their partners, with parents and siblings with the. “They also talk about the extreme emotional distress they feel that affects their overall life,” the counsellor said, on conditions of anonymity.

Here are some of the helplines that one can reach out to, in times of need.

iCALL: 022 25521111

Vandravela Foundation: 1860 2662345

Lifeline: 033 24637401

Sneha: 044 24640050

Sumaitri: 011 23389090

Parivarthan: 91 7676602602

Sahai: 080 25497777

If there’s still hesitation to reach out to somebody through a phone call, then there are websites that can be of great help as well, where you can avail professional, medical help.

http://www.icliniccare.com

http://www.yourdost.com

http://www.talkspace.com

WHO Director-General, Dr Margaret Chan, said the shocking increase in the number of people affected by depression could be a “wake-up call” for countries to improve their infrastructures and approach towards mental health.

