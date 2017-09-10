Heart Attack app to help you find nearest hospital

The app, working on Android OS, will be available exclusively in Delhi from World Heart Day, falling on Sep 29. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The app, working on Android OS, will be available exclusively in Delhi from World Heart Day, falling on Sep 29. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

In a first, Cardiological Society of India — a non-profit organisation — on Saturday announced the launch of an app that can help people suffering from heart disease with rapid and accurate information about the nearest health care centres.

The app — named Heart Attack — would guide patients with real time information about the nearest hospital capable of immediate care. It will also show details of physician or cardiologists.

“To help the patients with heart attack, CSI has launched first time a Heart Attack App.

In addition, Delhi CSI is also launching a Heart Attack Registry, which will track these travel times and suggest improvements,” Harsh Vardhan, the Science and Technology Minister, said in a statement.

“Heart attacks and cerebrovascular diseases are now number one killer in India,” added Sundeep Mishra, Professor at All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS).

While increased coronary care units and angioplasty in hospitals has helped during incidences of heart attacks, it has been noted that maximum benefit has happened when there is a systematic, organised network right from general physician, efficient ambulance service and advanced heart centres. This saves time — imperative in heart attack cases.

Delhi CSI is also planning to launch such an organised network, through which a patient can be diagnosed early, transported fast to a Heart Care enabled hospital to undergo necessary treatments. The app, working on Android OS, will be available exclusively in Delhi from World Heart Day, falling on Sep 29.

