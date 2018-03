Healthy office spaces promote healthy lifestyles

Here are five expert tips for creating the ideal office space. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Here are five expert tips for creating the ideal office space. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Managed and serviced co-working spaces go an extra step to promote a healthy lifestyle. Studies have shown that employees who work in a healthy environment usually enjoy good well-being, increased productivity and a positive outlook towards the company.

Creating a perfect office set-up and turning it into an ideal workplace environment usually involves astronomical costs. From paying office rent to office furnishings, insurances, equipment and money invested in health and hygiene, the cost is mostly high.

Puneet Chandra, Founder & CEO of Skootr, a managed office solution provider, lists the five musts for creating the ideal office space.

* Maintaining hygiene: None of the health measures taken into consideration will be effective if the workstation itself is host to illnesses and lacks basic sanitation. There are numerous people who get satisfaction from a clean environment. An absolutely clean and a hygienic toilet with the smell of fresh lemon is on everyone’s wish list. A hygienic washroom boosts the morale of office employees and helps in increasing their productivity.

* Seeding plants: Numerous scientific studies have established the advantages — both physical and psychological — of having plants inside the office. Moreover, with pollution levels rising above the danger zone, seeding indoor plants in an office will contribute towards fresher air and a cleaner environment. It is also highly cost-effective compared to indoor air purifiers: A significant aspect for any cost-conscious business owner.

* Pantry services: Clean, healthy and hygienic food leads to happy and efficient employees. Hence, pantry services form an important ingredient of a healthy work environment. Industry experts say 70 per cent to 90 per cent of healthcare spending can be saved by excluding unhealthy lifestyle choices, one of the major reasons for chronic lifestyle diseases. Co-working and managed office space providers are opting for pantry service wherein snacking becomes a healthy break-time instead of employees depending on junk food from roadside shops and streetfood vendors.

* Bright interiors, comfortable furniture: A specially-designed office ensures innovation among employees. According to psychoanalysts, mental and physical health is majorly dependent on the physical work environment. Hence, managed and co-working spaces these days prefer bright coloured furniture along with peppy interiors. Such colours make employees more productive and help them stay active throughout the day. Comfortable ergonomic furniture has also proven to alleviate stress in employees, hence promoting a positive work environment. Interactive work desks are also a new concept offered by co-working office providers, which not only encourages interaction but can also change height and position according to the comfort postures of employees.

* Gyms for strong work life: Various studies have claimed a solid connection between the amount of time people spend in sitting and thereafter the increased chances of diabetes, obesity, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Hence, co-working and managed office spaces are providing office gyms for employees to maintain energy, enthusiasm and positivity while helping an individual become healthier and fitter.

