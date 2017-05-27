Tiger Shroff shares his mantra for good health, glowing skin

Tiger has endorsed ‘Garnier men’. (Source: Tiger Shroff/Instagram) Tiger has endorsed ‘Garnier men’. (Source: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Actor Tiger Shroff, who has been chosen to play the lead role in the Bollywood remake of Rambo, follows three mantras to maintain his fit frame and glowing skin.

The actor, who started his Hindi film career with Heropanti and has come on board to endorse Garnier Men with Sushant Singh Rajput and John Abraham, believes staying healthy is a way of life.

To help his fans and followers lead a similar life, Tiger has spoken about his regime:

Regular workouts: Considering our hectic routine and demanding work pressure, it is crucial for everyone to conduct regular workout sessions. I make sure that I work out for at least two hours every day. In addition to an attractive physique, it largely helps improve blood circulation in the body and boosts positivity making you feel healthy and happy.

Eating healthy: To look good and fresh always, it is pertinent to eat healthy. If you are not following a good diet, then the workout you do is worthless. The food you eat should be high in proteins and vitamins for your body. I follow a balanced diet that includes a good mix of dry fruits, eggs, vegetables, sprouts, meat and fish. I also try and stay away from processed foods as much as possible. Additionally, I believe in the power of detox so I ensure that I consume green tea at least three, four times during the day.

Daily skin care regimen: While it is important to drink adequate amount of water and get proper sleep to look good, it is equally vital to address external factors that tend to take a toll on your skin. In my profession where I have to perform my own stunts, dance in the blazing sun and fight villains in outdoor locations, I still need to look good and fresh at all times.

Therefore, I make sure I use products that take care of my skin’s needs without much hassle. My personal favourite is the Garnier facewash which has Matcha green tea as it not only helps to cleanse my face but also detoxifies it from dirt and impurities. I just have to use it twice a day and it guarantees me clean and purified skin, making it easy for me to carry out my active lifestyle, without a worry.

