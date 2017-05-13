Is your shampoo damaging your skin? Opt for organic shampoos

Organic shampoos will enhance the texture of the hair. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Organic shampoos will enhance the texture of the hair. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Save your skin and body from the harmful chemical based daily care products. Opt for organic soaps and shampoos which do not take away the natural elements from your skin but enhance it in a safe way, say experts.

Amit Sarda, Managing Director, Soulflower and Anupama Malhotra, Founder of Vert (both brands produce natural handmade skincare products) have pointed out the pros of using organic soaps and shampoos:

* Organic shampoos and soaps are manufactured in a smoke free environment and are 100 percent vegetarian that contain no animal fat.

Organic products are made from the derivatives of plants, its fruits or even flowers and they’re completely free from SLS or other chemical preservatives. So there is zero chance that someone would suffer because of using a natural product.

Conventional soaps and shampoos may feel effective but an understanding of the ingredients list on the packaging may inform you that they are in fact more harmful than good. The most common of these chemicals that do a lot of harm to the body is sodium laurel sulfate or sodium laureth sulfate (SLS).

You may also find on the list other chemicals like Triclosan which is essentially a harmful pesticide and Dioxane which is a carcinogen and which really are causing a slow and permanent damage to your skin.

* They are not tested on animals.

* Ingredient quality is the primary difference between organic and conventional products. Organic products gently infuse your hair follicles and skin cells with natural minerals, herbal extracts, and oils.

Natural ingredients such as organic tea tree can help address skin conditions such as dandruff and scalp irritation.

* When you use organic shampoos and conditioners, you’re also helping the environment by letting biodegradable substances go down the drain instead of harsh chemicals.

* Chemical based products have a strong tendency to scrape out the natural oil from the scalp and cause damage by making hair strands dry, dull and fall-prone. A natural shampoo bar will never rid the scalp of its oils that are inherently necessary for providing nutrition to the hair.

It will only enhance the texture of the hair and where deficient, it will provide the required nourishment for a strong hair and a healthy scalp.

