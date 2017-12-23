To beat the winter blues, a snack that grandmothers relied on

Derived from the Tragacanth (Gondh Katira), the gum for Gondh laddoo is in the form of yellowish translucent crystals. (Thinkstock photo) Derived from the Tragacanth (Gondh Katira), the gum for Gondh laddoo is in the form of yellowish translucent crystals. (Thinkstock photo)

Warm food in winters are visible and available almost by by default as the mercury drops. We intuitively begin to gravitate to these food and discard those we feel are for warmer climes. Hot soups, saag (leafy vegetables), till, jaggery, chikkis, halwas, masala teas, kahwa and malled wines find their way into our diets.

One of the most common food that our grannys prepared, specially in winters, were laddoos of gondh (gum or edible resin). Many would have memories of having them through winters. Grandma’s wisdom was based on ancient principles of health and well being and stand strongly aligned with scientific evidence. Gondh is among the edible gums obtained from trees and shrubs native to the Middle East, Iran, Iraq, Africa.

In India, it is grown in Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. There are several varieties with different names; the common ones being acacia and tragacanth (Gondh Katira). Gums are pearly yellowish translucent crystals of different sizes and used extensively in food and cosmetic industry. In food and drinks, it is used as an emulsifier, thickener and stabiliser. It has a long history of use as a herbal medicine in Ayurveda.

Believed to be having adaptogenic properties, they keep us warm in winters and cool in summers and help protect us from ill effects of stress. Gondh is in fact traditionally used for women in post child birth; it is known to provide immunity boosting elements, improve digestion and strength. It is believed to improve bone health and possess anti- inflammatory properties as well. It is used for diarrhoea, constipation, cough, burns and suppression of tumours. Other documented benefits include its effect on regulating male and female hormones, urinary tract disturbances and incontinence.

In a 2015 study published in the Journal of Phytotherapy, Gum acacia, when administered every day for up to 12 weeks, exhibited significant anti-inflammatory and high antioxidant activity in people with osteoarthritis without any side effects. It has also been shown to decrease plasma LDL (bad cholesterol) and cholesterol in patients with high cholesterol levels. Preliminary studies demonstrated that the gel forming fibres present in gum reduced fasting and after meal glucose and insulin levels in both healthy and diabetic people.

Some animal studies study showed the useful effects of topical application of gum tragacanth in acceleration of skin wound contraction and healing.

Gums are generally considered safe to eat, but for specified needs it is advisable to consult a qualified practitioner of traditional medicine. Since it is high in fibre, it requires plenty of water along with it. It is best not to be combined with medications as it may lower the efficacy of drugs.

The use of gondh in fact in medicine dates back to 5000 years ago among the ancient Egyptians. It’s not surprising that our ancestors were aware of using this food as medicine. The potential of using gums as a healing and therapeutic food must be explored further and its use in the kitchen be encouraged.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App