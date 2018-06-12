Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Asthma patients swallow this medicine-infused ‘fish prasadam’ to cure the disease

Asthma patients swallow this medicine-infused ‘fish prasadam’ to cure the disease

This 'fish prasadam' ritual takes place every year during the arrival of monsoon. The members of the Bathini family drop a live murrel fish filled with a yellow herbal paste into the throats of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 8:34:16 pm
fish prasadam, Baithini family, murrel fish, asthma, fish to cure asthma, medicine fish to cure asthma, asthma treatment, asthma medication, indian express, indian express news Fish prasadam: People need to swallow a small fish that has medicine in its body. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Thousands of people from across India gather at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad to gulp down a medicine-infused murrel (or snakehead murrel) fish medicine that will supposedly cure them of asthma. Popularly known as fish prasadam, this ritual has been continuing for 173 years now. This year, the event began on June 8 and like every year, it was administered by the Bathini family.

This ritual takes place every year during the arrival of monsoon. The members of the Bathini family drop a live murrel fish filled with a yellow herbal paste into the throats of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. If the patient is a vegetarian, the medicine is given with jaggery instead of fish. They also prescribe a particular diet and are asked to take the fish prasadam for three consecutive years.

fish prasadam, Baithini family, murrel fish, asthma, fish to cure asthma, medicine fish to cure asthma, asthma treatment, asthma medication, indian express, indian express news Members of Bathini family administer ‘Fish Prasadam’ to asthma patients. (Source: PTI)

For the two-day event, the prasadam was distributed through 34 counters this year. Even the Telangana government made arrangements for event and it was inaugurated by Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries along with Telangana Legislative Council Chairman, Swamy Goud.

fish prasadam, Baithini family, murrel fish, asthma, fish to cure asthma, medicine fish to cure asthma, asthma treatment, asthma medication, indian express, indian express news The murrel fish used for the ‘Fish Prasadam’. (Source: PTI)

The Bathini Goud family had stocked almost two lakh fishes acquired from the Fisheries Department to be given as prasadam, which is distributed free of cost to the public.

fish prasadam, Baithini family, murrel fish, asthma, fish to cure asthma, medicine fish to cure asthma, asthma treatment, asthma medication, indian express, indian express news The ‘Fish Prasadam’ being given to asthma patients. (Source: PTI)

Despite doctors established the fact that asthma is a long-term disease that has no proper cure, many patients attend this event every year with the hope of eliminating their illness forever.

Would you be trying the fish prasadam to cure asthma? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now