Navratri fasting: Why it might just be healthy for your body

A celebration of Shakti, Navratri is observed to worship Goddess Durga. The nine nights of devotion holds a deep significance for Hindus. To observe it with purity and piety, people fast during the festival. From choosing the right flour to avoiding salt and spices, the vrat (fasting) food is fairly specific. Only selective ingredients such as kuttu atta, singhara atta, fresh vegetables, fruits, milk, yogurt and makhanas are allowed.

While some devotees consume fruits and liquids once a day, others totally avoid eating anything for one half of the day. So, are you going for strict fasting or partial fasting, this Navratri?

While it may be tough for you to stay away from the food items you crave the most, fasting is said to be healthy for the body. Some nutritionists deem the Navratri fast as a healthy detox since not only are the food items nutritious, they are gluten-free, high in fibre and low on fats. All of this also help in detoxification of the body.

What’s more, you can shed that extra flab you’ve been wanting to get rid of as well. Can’t believe it? Well, it’s been proven and nutritionists have long been talking about it. Here are a few inputs from Sandhya Pandey, chief clinical nutritionist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute and Dr Sunita Tripathi, dietician at Primus Hospital that will spell out the facts for you.

Do it the healthy way

While the rituals have religious reasons, it is recommended that you do it the healthy way, especially if you plan to fast for all days. Fasting can detoxify your body, provided you have only fruits, vegetables, low fat yogurt, milk, milk products and unsweetened beverages rather than stuffing yourself with deep fried Navratra snacks or carbohydrate rich food like potatoes, sago, buckwheat, etc.

Know the real detoxification process

A real detoxification process involves drinking a lot of liquids, eating light food that is easily digestible, eating frequently, sipping herbal teas and coconut water and doing a few breathing exercises. Fruits and vegetables provide various vitamins, minerals, phytonutrient and fibres. “In my opinion, one benefit of such fasting is that it may help you to self-discipline. Most of our health problems these days are due to mindless eating. If done the right way, these fasting days can become your triggering point of eating healthy food mindfully,” Pandey says.

Fruits and vegetables provide various vitamins and minerals. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Fruits and vegetables provide various vitamins and minerals. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Are you doubling your calorie count?

During the fast, some people are either completely off food, or they gorge on ‘Navratra special’ fried stuff and snacks, unknowingly consuming double the number of calories than they would on a regular day. Be consscious of what you eat.

Go for the real weight loss

Some people fast during these days to lose weight without understanding that weight lost by this method is not permanent. They mostly lose water and not fat and would gain the weight back again as soon as they start eating their regular meals.

Not all fasting foods are healthy

It will be wise to add proteins to the Navratra diet as most of the food allowed during the fasting ritual is high on carbs and low on proteins. Adding low-fat yogurt/milk, nuts and seeds is good way to achieve the goal. Avoid whole milk/condensed milk as it is loaded with saturated fats and calories. Remember, not all fasting foods are healthy.

Add proteins to the Navratra diet. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Add proteins to the Navratra diet. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Summer foods help you stay light

The time during which Chaitra Navratri falls is actually a transition time for spring to summer. So, keeping a healthy logical fast can help our body system with the light and easily digestible summer food from heavy rich winter-spring meals.

Follow the Satvik diet

Earlier, fasts were observed to give peace to our soul and digestive system by keeping away from “Tamsik food” and following a “Satvik diet”. Ease your digestive system by eating fruits, drinking lassi, lemon water and using sendha namak (salt). It also prevents constipation and dehydration.

Flush out the toxins

Drink lots of fluids to flush out the toxins and rejuvenate yourself. It also helps restore the electrolyte imbalance which occurs due to summer and heat stroke. Not just that, it has beauty effects as well as water moisturises our skin and makes it healthy. Fruits and dietary fibres are good for gut health and proper bowel movement. “Eating less quantity of food at regular intervals boosts our metabolism. Also, milk and milk products provide calcium and curd, being probiotic, helps to restore healthy gut flora and good digestive system,” Tripathi says.

The ingredients in a Navratri dish contain a lot of essential nutrients. (Source: File Photo) The ingredients in a Navratri dish contain a lot of essential nutrients. (Source: File Photo)

Eat healthy, stay healthy this Navratri!