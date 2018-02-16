From sandalwood powder to fuller’s earth: Effective home remedies to get rid of skin blemishes

Here are effective home remedies to remove skin skin blemishes. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Here are effective home remedies to remove skin skin blemishes. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Clear and glowing skin is a blessing. But most of us are not lucky enough to have that! Due to various reasons like exposure to pollution, bad water, improper eating habits, etc., our skin gets damaged and results in acne, red spots and sometimes, discolouration as well. As problematic as blemishes on our faces may sound, it is not difficult to ge t a clear skin, after all.

Dr Sakshi Srivastava, consultant dermatologist, Jaypee Hospital, Noida shares with us the main causes of skin blemishes and few home remedies to get rid of them.

Blemishes occur due to many reasons. It is due to dead skin cells and excessive natural oils clogging the skin pores, which in turn, results in blemishes. Dr Srivastava says “it could be due to the harmful rays of the sun, hormonal changes and genetics. Applying different types of cream and hair dye that may not be suited to your skin type is another reason. Oral medications, including contraceptive pills, too make your skin sensitive and acne-prone”.

While most people would believe cleansing, toning and moisturising will help remove blackheads and whiteheads, Dr Srivastava says that is not always true. It actually depends on your skin type – for instance, “if you have oily skin, you need to keep your face clean with a good face wash along with toning. If you have dry skin, use a cleansing milk and avoid toning”.

Home remedies

There are two ways of getting rid of skin blemishes – tropical and oral. Tropical treatment of skin refers to applying face masks and face packs on your skin, while oral treatment is to keep yourself healthy by maintaining a healthy diet and keeping yourself hydrated.

Oral remedies

*Drink lots of water and coconut water to keep yourself well hydrated. Avoid drinking carbohydrates drinks, tea and coffee as much as you can. You can opt for green tea as it contains anti-oxidants and flavonoids.

*During summers, try to eat lot of fruits, particularly those rich in anti-oxidant rich fruits. Eat five colour-fruits (yellow and orange, green, blue and purple, red and white) as they are powerful nutritional punches. Include oranges, apples and bananas in your everyday diet.

*Instead of drinking fruit juices, eating the raw fruit is an healthier option. For example, eating orange is better than drinking orange juice.

* Eating curd everyday too helps take care of your skin.

Tropical rememdies

*For oily skin, cleaning your face with coconut water helps get of skin blemishes. Rose water acts a natural toner.

*If you have dry skin, mix two tablespoon besan with a little curd and apply it to your face. Once it dries, rinse off with lukewarm water.

*Mixing one tablespoon of sandalwood powder with cucumber juice is a good remedy to naturally remove blemishes for oily skin.

*Cucumber contains vitamin C that acts as an antioxidant. Hence, if you have sun burnt skin or tired-looking skin, apply two slices of freshly-cut cucumber on the eyes to get of eye irritation. Then take a few slices of the fruit and rub it on your skin gently. This way it will keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

*Make a face pack using fuller’s earth or multani mitti along with a few drops of rose water and apply it on your face. Rose water helps in keeping your face moisturised while fuller’s earth removes dead skin cells and makes space for the pores to breathe in.

