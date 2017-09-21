Eating nuts can stave off obesity risk

Consume nuts such as almonds to shed weight. (Source: File photo) Consume nuts such as almonds to shed weight. (Source: File photo)

A study showed that people who ate who ate nuts not only had less weight gain than their nut-abstaining peers, but they also enjoyed a five per cent lower risk of becoming overweight or obese.

Many people have historically assumed that nuts an energy-dense, high-fat food are not a good choice for individuals who want to lose weight. The findings, however, contradict that assumption, said Joan Sabate, director at the Loma Linda University in California, US.

“The study confirms that nuts are not an obesogenic food,” Sabate added, in the paper published in the European Journal of Nutrition. Further, the researchers found that nuts are a rich source of energy, good fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals.

Nuts are also associated with a variety of health benefits, including healthy aging and memory function, especially in older adults. “Eat nuts during your meal. Put them at the center of your plate to replace animal products. They’re very satiating,” Sabate suggested.

For the study, the team evaluated diet and lifestyle data from more than 373,000 individuals from 10 European countries between the ages of 25 and 70.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App