Eating french fries can treat baldness? Well, no!

The Japanese researcher who was behind the study has now said the results were misconstrued and that eating fries from McDonald’s has no relation with being cured from baldness. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The Japanese researcher who was behind the study has now said the results were misconstrued and that eating fries from McDonald’s has no relation with being cured from baldness. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Recently the humble potato sticks were identified as the cure for baldness. The researchers at Yokohama National University in Japan deduced that an ingredient – dimethylpolysiloxane – they believed, could help improve hair growth therapies. This ingredient is also incidentally added to the oil to cook the famous fries. After the connection was made the news was widely shared. However, if that had given you another reason to indulge in the delicious fries, then there is some bad news for you. The Japanese researcher, who was behind the study has now said the results were misconstrued and that eating fries from the fast food chain McDonald’s has no relation with being cured from baldness.

One of the most challenging obstacle to hair regenerative medicine has been the preparation of hair follicle germs and according to the study, scientists have developed a method for large-scale preparation of hair follicle germ (HFG) in-vitro through self-organisations of cells. According to a report in the Science Daily, “The paper, published in the journal Biomaterials, reports the successful preparation of up to 5000 HFGs simultaneously, and reports new hair growth from the HFGs after transplantation into mice.” But nowhere was McDonald’s mentioned in it and it was first tried on animals.

Junji Fukuda, Professor, Yokohama National University had said, “The key for the mass production of HFGs was a choice of substrate materials for culture vessel.” “We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) at the bottom of culture vessel, and it worked very well,” he had added. It was later pointed out by some that dimethylpolysiloxane is also used by McDonald’s in their frying oil to prevent foaming and hence the connection was made.

