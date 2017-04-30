Early diagnosis, right treatment can control asthma, say experts

With World Asthma Day being observed on May 2, experts have stressed on the importance of lung check-up. Pulmonologist Dr Nitin Abhyankar highlighted that asthma is a long-term disease that has no cure, but can be controlled through inhalers.

“There are many patients who stop using inhalers once they feel better. This can be dangerous and affect their breathing… Patients should consult their doctor before taking any step and get necessary tests done to keep their lungs healthy and fit,” Abhyankar said.

The important tests for proper lung check-up include spirometry and pulmonary function test. Spirometry measures airflow, by measuring how much and how quickly one exhales. It can evaluate a broad range of lung diseases.

Whereas pulmonary function tests are a broad range of tests that measure how well the lungs take in and exhale air and how efficiently they transfer oxygen into the blood. Lung volume measurement detects restrictive lung diseases. These tests further helps in early diagnosis of asthma and the right treatment plays a crucial role in patient condition.

Asthma patient, if not received proper treatment, runs the continuous risk of asthma attacks which often requires regular admission to hospital and can be life-threatening, Dr Mahavir Modi said.

According to the WHO, between 100 and 150 million people around the world suffer from asthma. In India, the soaring numbers have reached 15-20 million and the number will continue to grow until adequate emphasis is laid on the importance of identifying the right medication, which can help manage asthma effectively, experts said.

