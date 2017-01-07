Diet diary: This new year, some fresh ideas to get fitter

In our struggle to get that perfect body and fight unwanted weight, one of the most biggest problems seems to be due to our dinner timing. In our struggle to get that perfect body and fight unwanted weight, one of the most biggest problems seems to be due to our dinner timing.

As the year begins, we wrap up the old and enter the new year with fresh enthusiasm and energy, with ‘New Year Resolutions’. Diet, weight management and fitness top the charts. Here are some fresh ideas for those who want to get fitter.

# Pay attention to digestive health

Common digestive complaints like bloating, acidity, gastritis, constipation or irritable bowel syndrome may lead to more serious health problems if they remain untreated. Maintain good digestive health by cultivating good gut flora through pro and pre-biotics, fibre-rich food, healthy fats , plenty of fluids and water, digestive spices, fresh seasonal and locally grown (organic food if possible), good sleep, regular exercise, yoga and meditation.

# Look out for food sensitivities

Many of us have an allergy or sensitivity to some food or another. Once the foods which cause food sensitivity or any unwanted reaction have been identified, eliminate these from your diet. It is advisable to consult a specialist.

# Eat more during AM, not PM

In our struggle to get that perfect body and fight unwanted weight, one of the most biggest problems seems to be due to our dinner timing. Eating late in the night certainly seems to be associated with extra kilos. Simply put, eating the same composition of food and nutrients at night compared to eating during the day can alter the reading on your weighing scale.

Interestingly, not only does late night eating effect metabolic health, scientific studies have demonstrated that eating late affects cognitive performance and memory. In fact, digestive rest is critical and a 12-hour gut rest has been found to be beneficial. This, in fact, is consistent with traditional eating patterns across the globe. It may be a good idea to alter your work and eating schedules to suit your physiological needs, and have an early dinner early or eat a late, but lighter, dinner. But by no means should you have a heavy dinner late in the night.

# Maintain a well-balanced diet

Eat less and eat well: include low-calorie and nutrient-dense foods. Use grains as side dishes and not the main constituent.

Use alternate traditional grains like millets and unpolished rice. Include at least 6-8 servings of vegetables and fruits.

Ensure you have plenty of raw vegetables and fruits in your diet. Have a seasonal green leafy vegetable on a regular basis. Moderate the intake of salt, tea, coffee and alcohol.

Limit the intake of processed foods, which are loaded with preservatives and chemicals. Cut back on free sugars. Just one teaspoon of sugar in your diet can add one kg of body fat a year, not to mention other metabolic ill-effects. Sugar, in fact, has been found to be addictive in nature, which really means ‘the more you have, the more you want’. Sugar, consumed in excess, can change gut microflora, lead to allergies, poor hair and skin health, gastro-intestinal complaints, lowered immunity, nutritional deficiencies and malabsorption.

# What you measure, you can manage

Track your diet with a food diary. Weigh yourself regularly and keep track of your waistline. Include regular physical activity, yoga and meditation. Aim to exercise for at least 45 minutes – one hour a day and walk at least 10,000 steps a day.

Undergo regular health check-ups and keep your vital parameters under check.