Dairy products may increase bone density in older men: Study

Men, take note. If you are suffering from low bone density or frequent pain in your spine due to ageing, then milk, yogurt and cheese may help you achieve a positive outcome, says a study led by an Indian-origin researcher.

The study found that a higher intake of dairy foods is associated with higher volumetric bone mineral density and vertebral strength at the spine in men.

The associations were most beneficial in men over age 50, and continued to have positive associations.

“The results of this study highlight the beneficial role of a combination of dairy foods upon bone health and these beneficial associations remain irrespective of serum vitamin D status in a person,” said Shivani Sahni, Associate Scientist at the Institute For Ageing Research in Boston.

For the findings, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Density, the team included 1,522 men and 1,104 women from the Framingham Study, aged 32 to 81 years.

They examined quantitative computed tomography (QCT) measures of bone to determine associations with dairy intake.

However, no significant results was observed in women, except for a positive association of cream intake in the cross sectional area of the bone.

A previous research, presented at the Endocrine Society’s 100th Annual Meeting in Chicago, revealed that consuming a Mediterranean diet — rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, potatoes, olive oil, seeds, fish, low saturated fat, dairy products and red meat — may boost bones and muscle mass in postmenopausal women.

