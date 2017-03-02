Dairy foods, vitamin D supplements may prevent bone loss

This study is significant because in addition to milk intake, it also examined the association of other dairy foods such as yogurt, cheese and cream with bone mineral density and bone loss over time. (Source: Thinkstock Images) This study is significant because in addition to milk intake, it also examined the association of other dairy foods such as yogurt, cheese and cream with bone mineral density and bone loss over time. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Older adults who take Vitamin D supplements along with specific dairy foods such as milk, yogurt and cheese may have higher bone mineral density in their spine as well as guard them against bone loss in the hip, researchers led by one of Indian-origin has found.

The findings, published in The Journal of Nutrition, revealed that Vitamin D stimulates calcium absorption, which is beneficial for building bones and preventing bone loss overtime.

The research could lead to better care for people over 50 years of age diagnosed with osteoporosis — a disease characterised by low bone mass and progressive deterioration of bone tissue.

For those affected, osteoporosis can lead to increased risk of fracture, loss of physical function, decreased quality of life and even death, the researchers said.

“This study is significant because in addition to milk intake, it also examined the association of other dairy foods such as yogurt, cheese and cream with bone mineral density and bone loss over time,” said lead author Shivani Sahni, from the Hebrew Senior Life’s Institute for Aging Research — Harvard affiliated medical care for elderly in US.

“Furthermore, the study clarified that the association of dairy foods with bone density is dependent on adequate vitamin D intake,” Sahni added.