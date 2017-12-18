Cycling regularly reduces stress and anxiety

Cycling is an aerobic exercise which has several health benefits. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Cycling is an aerobic exercise which has several health benefits. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Cycling can be one of the easiest ways to stay fit. Besides controlling your weight, it can reduce depression, stress and anxiety, say experts. RM Anjana, Managing Director at Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Deepali Badoni, Physiotherapist at AktivHealth Clinic, talk about the benefits of cycling:

* Cycling is an aerobic exercise which has several health benefits. It reduces the risk of heart diseases. The activity boosts production of chemicals like serotonin, dopamine and phenylethylamine in the brain that makes you feel happy and keeps depression at bay.

* Static cycling is better for people suffering from knee or joint pain.

* People suffering from diabetes should make sure that they are well-hydrated while cycling. Type-1 diabetics should carry some carbohydrate based snacks if they are cycling for more than an hour.

Diabetics can track their blood sugar before, during, and after exercise using a finger-stick style blood glucose meter or a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). A prescription for a CGM is required if you are cycling regularly, especially over long distances or in races.

* Cycling has all sorts of health benefits. It is easy on the hip and knee joints and still engages your legs to provide a sense of freedom. As compared to running, biking is far lower impact and engages the muscles in the legs without as much force coming down on the knees.

You will gradually begin to see an improvement in the muscle tone of your legs, thighs, rear end and hips.

* Cycling reduces the blood cholesterol levels improving your heart and lungs function thus reducing your risks for cardio-vascular diseases.

