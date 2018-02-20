The humble dhaniya is great for your eyes, skin and menstrual cycle: Benefits of coriander

Why coriander is a must-include condiment in your diet. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Why coriander is a must-include condiment in your diet. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Coriander, or dhaniya, or cilantro, is one of the most used condiments in India. From brightening up a dish to adding flavour and garnish to recipes, coriander leaves are found in almost every kitchen shelf in the country. The herb is easily available and also quite affordable, but that’s not the only reasons for its popularity in Indian cuisine. The humble coriander is full of health benefits as well that many people are unaware of.

So next time you treat the green leaf as just a simple garnish that can be done away with, remember all the goodies you’re missing out on as this herb has 11 components of essential oils and six types of acids, including ascorbic acid.

Here are some of the benefits of including this condiment in your food, according to dietician Apoorva Saini of Santoshiarogyam Diet E Clinic.

It clears up the skin

Coriander leaves have disinfecting, detoxifying and antioxidant properties, which help treat skin disorders like eczema and fungal infections. It also prevents inflammation as it acts as an anti-inflammatory drug.

Cures ulcers in the mouth

Coriander contains a component of essential oils, called citronellol, which is a great antiseptic. It – along with other elements – helps fight harmful microbes and has a healing effect on ulcers. Coriander is used also in toothpaste because of its antiseptic properties. It also helps to reduce bad breath.

It regulates menstrual cycle

Coriander helps in the regulation of proper secretions from the endocrine glands as it is a natural stimulant. It helps prevent menstrual disorders and reduces pain during the cycle.

It prevents vision disorders

Too old to wear the good-old spectacles? This green herb can reverse the effects of vision degradation in ageing patients as it is loaded with antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, and minerals like phosphorous. All these components help in preventing vision disorders and other eye diseases.

It helps in digestion

Coriander is known to regulate digestion as it has a rich aroma that helps in proper secretion of digestive juices and enzymes in the gut.

It keeps the sleep cycle normal

Coriander has sedative properties so it helps to regulate the sleep cycle.

