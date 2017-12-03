Consuming cheese every day may reduce heart stroke risk: study

According to researchers at the Soochow University in China, cheese is rich in vitamins, minerals and proteins which help protect against cardiovascular disease. (Source: File Photo) According to researchers at the Soochow University in China, cheese is rich in vitamins, minerals and proteins which help protect against cardiovascular disease. (Source: File Photo)

Eating 40 grams cheese every day may reduce the risk of stroke and heart attacks, a study claims.

According to researchers at the Soochow University in China, cheese is rich in vitamins, minerals and proteins which help protect against cardiovascular disease.

In the study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, researchers found that cheese increased levels of “good” cholesterol while reducing levels of “bad” cholesterol.

Cheese also contains an acid that can help avert clogging of the arteries, ‘Express.co.uk’ reported.

“There has been a lot of publicity over the last five to 10 years about how saturated fats increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and a belief has grown up that they must increase the risk, but they don’t,” said Ian Givens, from the University of Reading in the UK.

