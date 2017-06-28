Love cold coffee? Beware, ‘poop’ bacteria found in ice of these top 3 coffee brands

According to a probe, scientists said some levels were “off the scale” and “cornering”. (Source: Pixabay) According to a probe, scientists said some levels were “off the scale” and “cornering”. (Source: Pixabay)

Are you one of those who love their cappuccinos and lattes from the best-known coffee shops around the world like Starbucks or Costa Coffee? Before you order your next cup of joy, you must know what one Britain’s laboratory found in their drinks.

In a shocking revelation, it was found that ice from three of the UK’s biggest coffee chains contain ‘poop’ bacteria. Yes, you heard it right. BBC carried out an investigation where they examined iced drinks from Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffe Nero, and the results showed the presence of varying levels of the bacteria.

According to the probe by BBC’s Watchdog, scientists said some levels were “off the scale” and “cornering.” According to expert Tony Lewis, “These should not be present at any level – never mind the significant numbers found,” a BBC report quoted him.

“Seven out of 10 samples of Costa ice were found to be contaminated with bacteria found in faeces,” the report noted about the brand. “At both Starbucks and Caffe Nero, three out of 10 samples tested contained the bacteria known as faecal coliforms,” the report added. Lewis, of the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, warned that these kinds of bacteria were “opportunistic pathogens – the source of human disease”.

The consumer programme tested ice after coffee chains launched summer drinks menus and also took swabs from tables, trays and high chairs at various outlet spread across the country. When the three chains were informed about the test results that assured that immediate action has been taken to rectify the situation, the report added.

Adverse effects of faecal coliforms

As far as Coliform bacteria are concerned, these are a natural part of the microbiology of the intestinal tract of warm-blooded mammals, including man and organisms in soil and vegetation. Although, Coliform bacteria are not necessarily disease producing themselves, they can be indicators of organisms (pathogen) that cause adverse health effects. The presence of these bacteria in drinking water means it must have been contaminated either physically or the pipes carrying water must have come in contact with sewage pipes.

