Chronicle of Age Foretold

Here’s looking at you: Ishan, 6, suffers from a rare degenerative disease, progeria, that accelerates aging. (Photo: Amit Chakraborty) Here’s looking at you: Ishan, 6, suffers from a rare degenerative disease, progeria, that accelerates aging. (Photo: Amit Chakraborty)

It’s 40 degrees in Jarewadi village, Satara, Maharashtra. Inside a tin-roofed brick house, there is just one cooler, which is always directed towards six-year-old Ishan Katkar. He peers from the doorway, and then shyly runs to his grandmother. His disproportionately thin body supports a large, bald head, and his blue veins are distinct beneath his scaly skin. His back is stooped, and knees swollen, protruding as he walks. His bulging eyes could be that of a 42-year-old. The first born, of school teachers Abhijit and Rani Katkar, Ishan has progeria or Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, that is marked by accelerated ageing and early death in children.

Less than two months after he was born in 2011, the skin on Ishan’s stomach turned scaly. A series of medical references led the Katkars to Mumbai, where a doctor sent Ishan’s DNA samples to the Boston-based Progeria Research Foundation (PRF) to confirm that he had Lamin A-type progeria. Ishan was eight months old when he was registered at PRF. For Ishan, and other children in India surviving this incurable aging disorder, the only hope is in a miracle drug. Currently, a global clinical trial points to an increase in life span by 1.5 years.

The disease was discovered as recently as 100 years ago. In 1999, a doctor couple — Dr Leslie Gordon and Dr Scott Berns — established PRF to find a cure for their son, Sam, who had progeria. Their search for more such cases has been equally difficult, since it’s a condition found in one in four to eight million children.

“First, there’s bubbling on the stomach (where the abdominal skin projects likes bubbles),” says Meryl Fink, president of PRF. The symptoms increase to hair fall, poor growth, rubbery skin, yellowing of teeth, constant tiredness and bulging eyeballs.

At the PRF headquarters, a global map has 246 colourful tacks representing each progeria-affected child. India has 17. They come from Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, according to data kept by PRF India. Out of 17, at least two have already died. In 2003, US based researchers found a mutation in the LMNA gene, responsible for causing progeria. In 2007, the first trial with experimental drug Lonafarnib began with 80 children. Over the years, many children including Ishan, participated in the trial at the Boston Children’s Hospital, Massachusetts.

“We saw their life span increase from 13 to 14-and-half years on an average,” says Fink. The trial results have been criticised by several researchers for lack of an untreated trial group — as it happens for rare diseases. But for hundreds of parents, the trial is the only hope. “The drug has made the heart stronger, delaying death caused by cardiovascular disease. Stroke and heart attack are the only two reasons why these children die,” explains Fink.

In 2016, a new drug called Everolimus was added in addition to Lonafarnib during trials, to check if the life span can be further extended. Globally, 17 children have been enrolled in the new trial and the applications of 80 others approved.

In 2013, Ishan was called to Boston for a series of tests. It was December, and his parents were worried if Ishan’s fragile body would handle the cold. This had been Ishan’s only foreign trip and he remembers little except for Nihal, another Indian patient, he met. When Ishan left the hospital after five days, he was given a two-year stock of Lonafarnib. Within months, Ishan’s uneven yellow teeth turned white, the black scars on his skin faded, and his heart rate improved. But within two years, the four-year-old would vomit blood, get irritable, lose sleep and turn lethargic. The heat in Satara made him dehydrated. Finally, in 2015, Abhijit and Rani consulted researchers in the US and stopped the drug. “It was the hardest decision,” says Rani, 33.

Currently, Ishan attends an anganwadi and hopes to join class I in the school where his father teaches. “Until Ishan has poha and chai in the morning, he is irritable,” says Abhijit. After Rani and Abhijit leave for school, Ishan accompanies his grandmother to the anganwadi nearby. Sometimes, he returns home for a nap — with age catching up, he tires easily. After his parents return by 6.30 pm, they eat their dinner together.

Ishan’s friends include two stray cats, Parshya and Archi, named after the characters in the Marathi film Sairat. The cows in their shed are Chhota Bheem and Chutki. His stuffed elephant, Tom, goes with him everywhere in the house. Since he has no friends in the village, he paints or drives his tiny electric red car around the house. During winters, the Katkars go on trips. Ishan wants to visit all of Shivaji’s forts. He has already been to the one in Pratapgad. After the first rains, he will visit Panhala. But, Abhijit and Rani’s combined income is Rs 50,000 a month and there’s no state funding for rare diseases, which means their finances are squeezed.

For the last five years, Abhijit and Rani have feared planning a second child: “What if that baby has progeria?” They consulted several doctors, and Rani is two months pregnant now. She has decided to undergo all tests necessary to rule out any abnormality in Mumbai. “Not again, not again,” she repeats.

Meanwhile, Ishan perks up, “We will go to all the 26/11 spots in Mumbai. I want to see them.” His father kisses him on his cheeks. “We will. Wherever you want to go,” he says.

