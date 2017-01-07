Cancer death rate in US declined 25 per cent since 1991: Study

While the overall cancer incidence rate was stable in women and declined by about two per cent per year in men, the cancer death rate decreased by about 1.5 per cent annually in both men and women. (Source: Pixabay) While the overall cancer incidence rate was stable in women and declined by about two per cent per year in men, the cancer death rate decreased by about 1.5 per cent annually in both men and women. (Source: Pixabay)

Cancer death has seen a steady decline in US, with the toll dropping to 25 per cent — or 2.1 million fewer — between 1991 and 2014, owing to steady reductions in smoking, advances in early detection and treatment, says a report. According to ‘Cancer Statistics 2017’ annual report of the American Cancer Society, the cancer death rate dropped from its peak of 215.1 (per 100,000 population) in 1991 to 161.2 (per 100,000 population) in 2014.

The death rates decreased for the four major cancer sites: lung (-43 per cent between 1990 and 2014 among males and -17 per cent between 2002 and 2014 among females), breast (-38 per cent from 1989 to 2014), prostate (-51 per cent from 1993 to 2014) and colorectal (-51 per cent from 1976 to 2014).

“The continuing drops in the cancer death rate are a powerful sign of the potential we have to reduce cancer’s deadly toll,” said Otis W Brawley, Chief Medical Officer of the American Cancer Society.

While the overall cancer incidence rate was stable in women and declined by about two per cent per year in men, the cancer death rate decreased by about 1.5 per cent annually in both men and women.

In addition, the report found significant gender disparities — the cancer incidence rate is 20 per cent higher in men than in women, while the cancer death rate is 40 per cent higher in men.

Liver cancer — a highly fatal cancer — was found to be three times more common in men than in women.

While the incidence and death rates of cancers of the esophagus, larynx and bladder, were found to be about four-fold higher in men, the incidence rates of melanoma — skin cancer — were about 60 per cent higher in men than in women and death rates were more than double in men compared with women, the researchers stated.

The report was published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.