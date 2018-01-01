Calcium, vitamin D supplements may not lower fracture risk

Supplements containing calcium, vitamin D or both may not protect older adults against hip fracture and other bone breaks. (Source: File Photo) Supplements containing calcium, vitamin D or both may not protect older adults against hip fracture and other bone breaks. (Source: File Photo)

Supplements containing calcium, vitamin D or both may not protect older adults against hip fracture and other bone breaks, a study claims.

Practice guidelines recommend calcium and vitamin D supplements for older people to prevent fractures in those with osteoporosis, according to the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Previous studies have come to mixed conclusions about an association between supplements and fracture risk, researchers said.

The study conducted by researchers at the Tianjin Hospital in China included 51,145 adults over the age of 50 who lived in their communities and not institutions, such as nursing homes and residential care facilities.

The adults participated in 33 randomised clinical trials comparing supplement use (calcium, vitamin D or both) with placebo or no treatment and new fractures.

The study found that supplements were not associated with less risk for new fractures, regardless of the dose, the sex of the patient, their fracture history, calcium intake in their diet or baseline vitamin D blood concentrations.

“These findings do not support the routine use of supplements containing calcium, vitamin D, or both by older community-dwelling adults for prevention of fracture,” the researchers said.

