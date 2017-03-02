Brains of obese people wired to crave fatty foods

Watch out for obesity. It can pose many health risks. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Watch out for obesity. It can pose many health risks. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The brains of obese people could be “wired” to seek out fatty foods, Australian scientists have found.

Researchers from the Bio-Medicine Discovery Institute at Melbourne’s Monash University are investigating the messaging system between the brain and the body with hopes of discovering the neurological cause of obesity, Xinhua news agency reported.

“There is no question the brain is the key site regulating appetite and obesity,” associate professor Zane Andrews from Monash told Thursday.

“There are a number of genetic mutations that increase the risk of obesity and the majority are located somewhere in the brain.”

Andrews said his focus was on brain cells responsible for sensing hunger that also influenced motivation and reward.

He said that early results indicated that the brains of obese people were not sending messages to tell the body that they already have enough energy stored.

Andrews’ team has identified that part of the problem could form while the brain pathways are forming during childhood, with children who are rewarded for good behaviour with sweet treats, forming an association between sugar and feeling good.

The team has been able to delete an enzyme in mice that plays an important role in stopping the brain from sending messages that the body is still hungry.

“What we think is the problem in obesity is that those cells are not receiving or sensing the signals to say the person is full so they keep firing, causing people to continue eating,” Andrews added.